Man dies from injuries sustained in Feb. 28 crash

RACINE — A man struck in an apparent hit-and-run incident earlier this year died last week, the county medical examiner confirmed on Friday.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said that 59-year-old William D. Scheel died March 20 as a result of injuries sustained in the Feb. 28 crash on the city’s north side.
At 2:04 a.m. that day, Racine Police and paramedics responded to the area of Douglas Avenue and Melvin Avenue for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Due to Scheel’s injuries, Flight for Life was called to transport him to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, where he died.
The vehicle involved in the crash was still on the scene when officers arrived, but the driver had reportedly fled. Police on Friday had not responded to a request for additional information about the incident and whether an arrest had been made.
Funeral arrangements for Scheel are pending at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine.
