RACINE — One man has died from a gunshot wound and Racine police have another individual in custody in relation to an incident Friday night.
At 8:21 p.m. Friday, police responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 block of Walnut Street and found a 54-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene; the man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital but died there as a result of the wound.
Police have a "person of interest" in custody related to this incident but the investigation is ongoing.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 27
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Shenika D. Brown
Shenika D. Brown, 1500 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, possession of cocaine.
Jami L. Cozort
Jami L. Cozort, 400 block of Northrop Street, Burlington, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child.
Anthony V. Paura
Anthony V. Paura, 1900 block of 21st Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dejane' T. Harrison
Dejane' T. Harrison, 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Miguel Melchor-Catalan
Miguel Melchor-Catalan, 1500 block of Geneva Street, racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.