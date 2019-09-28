{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — One man has died from a gun shot wound and the Racine police have another individual in custody related to the incident that took place Friday night. 

At 8:21 p.m. on Friday police responded to a call of shots fired near the 900 block of Walnut Street and found a 54-year-old man with a gun shot wound to his leg. Life saving measures were performed at the scene and the man was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital but the man eventually died as a result of the wound. 

Police have a "person of interest" in custody related to this incident but the investigation is ongoing. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

The Journal Times will update this story when more information becomes available.

