Man dies from accident, witnesses sought

RACINE — The Racine Police Department responded to Water Street and Park Avenue at 12:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, in reference a vehicle vs. parked car accident.
According to a press release from the Racine Police Dept., officers located a vehicle with substantial damage and an adult male driver trapped inside. The Racine Fire Department extracted the driver from the vehicle and transported him to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
