CALEDONIA — One person was killed, a second transported via Flight for Life and a third taken to the hospital after two serious traffic incidents in Racine County on Sunday morning.
The first crash left a 31-year-old man dead.
At about 1:07 a.m., Caledonia Police were called to the 8700 block of Nicholson Road after a passerby found a motorcycle down and called 911.
Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was likely driving east when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed. CPR was administered, but the man died from his injuries at about 1:35 a.m.
Police said that the man did not appear to be wearing a helmet. They also could not determine whether he had a motorcycle license.
There is no information as to whether speed was a factor in the crash, or if the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene to do accident reconstruction.
The man's last known address listed Oak Creek as his place of residence, but it had not been updated since 2003.
Two injured in second crash
At 10:11 a.m., Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on 76th Street at Highway G in the Village of Raymond, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Operators of both vehicles suffered significant injuries. A 44-year-old Milwaukee man was transported from the scene via Flight for Life, and a 21-year-old woman from La Crosse was transported to the hospital by ambulance. There were no other occupants in either vehicle.
The Racine County Crash Investigation Team's initial investigation found that the man was driving west on Highway G in a mid-sized pickup truck when he failed to stop for a stop sign. He reportedly crashed into the woman's vehicle, who had been traveling north on 76th Street, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.
After the crash, traffic at the intersection was restricted for about 3 hours, the Sheriff's Office said.
Authorities continue to investigate the cause of each crash.
Today's mugshots: July 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Marcus C. Haynes
Marcus C. Haynes, 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Napoleon Holling
Napoleon Holling, Milwaukee, theft (written lease between $10,000 and $100,000).
Luke J. Kelly
Luke J. Kelly, 900 block of State Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Bridgette E. Peyton
Bridgette E. Peyton, 5500 block of 58th Avenue, Kenosha, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public worker, disorderly conduct.
Bryan S. Ratliff
Bryan S. Ratliff, 300 Parkview Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Alyjiah T. Richmond
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alyjiah T. Richmond, 1000 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, obstructing an officer.
Bobbie M. East
Bobbie M. East, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Julie Lynn Capodarco
Julie Lynn Capodarco, Lake Geneva, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.