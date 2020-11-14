Man critically wounded by gunfire on West Sixth Street
RACINE — Racine Police on Saturday were continuing to investigate a shooting incident in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street.
Racine Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby said that officers responded to a 3:39 p.m. Friday call “for an adult male shot multiple times.”
“The victim was located at an address on North Memorial Drive and transported to the hospital,” Melby said. “The victim remains in critical condition. A male suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.”
Today's mugshots: Nov. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cheryl A Christensen
Cheryl A Christensen, 2600 block of West Crescent Street, Racine, negligently subject an individual at risk to abuse (cause death), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ricardo Mendoza Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Ricardo Mendoza Jr., 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Marcus D Montgomery
Marcus D Montgomery, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of short-barreled shotgun or rifle, injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tony A Panure
Tony A Panure, 8400 block of Chara Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Eric Pletz
Eric Pletz, 1400 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, sex offender registry violation, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Julia M Rasmussen
Julia M Rasmussen, Franksville, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, carrying a concealed weapon.
Cavetta L Spencer
Cavetta L Spencer, Hazel Crest, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff
Katelyn S Spiegelhoff, 1700 block of New Street, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Lazhaun D West
Lazhaun D West, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments)
