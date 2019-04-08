RACINE — One of the charges against a former Caledonia man convicted of the 2015 drugged-driving death of a 13-year-old girl was vacated Friday. He will be resentenced, online court records show.
On Feb. 17, 2017, Thomas C. Macemon, now 38, was sentenced to 20 years behind bars — five years in prison for homicide by negligent operation of vehicle and 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide with use of a controlled substance, the maximum penalty for the crimes. He was also sentenced to 15 years of extended supervision. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2016.
Just before leaving the courtroom on that day, Macemon apologized, stating: “I never meant to hurt anybody. I am so sorry. I should have never been behind the wheel that day.”
Less than two months later, Macemon began to file post-conviction motions pertaining to the case.
On Friday, Macemon appeared in court on one of the motions. During the proceeding, Racine Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher vacated Macemon’s homicide by negligent operation of vehicle conviction, online records show.
Only the five-year prison sentence will be subject to resentencing. The 15-year prison sentence will stand.
He is scheduled to be resentenced for the charge on June 7 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Drugged driving crash
On Aug. 9, 2015, Macemon crossed the center line and struck Sara Dresen, who was walking in the gravel shoulder off the roadway, before going into the ditch and hitting a speed limit sign and telephone pole, according to his criminal complaint.
The teen’s death was caused by blunt-force trauma to the head. She also suffered a broken pelvis, broken bones in her left leg and right arm and several skull fractures.
Macemon was found lying near the gravel driveway by the ditch, the complaint states, and appeared to have injured his right ankle.
Macemon allegedly admitted to using marijuana and a generic form of the sedative Xanax the day of the crash. He also told authorities that he had taken a shot of cognac before getting behind the wheel.
A state crime lab report showed that Macemon had marijuana, oxycodone and benzodiazepines in his system. The report also showed alprazolam, also known as Xanax, which is a benzodiazepine. Benzodiazepines are a type of tranquilizer that can cause muscle relaxation, sedation and reduce anxiety, as well as be used for seizure control.