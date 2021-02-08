Man convicted of child sex crimes gets at least 40 years in prison

Obuchowski, himself, was exposed too early to sex, which caused trauma for which he was never treated.

To demonstrate the level of his client’s problems, his attorney noted when Obuchowski is scared or nervous, he hides under his blankets like a small child.

Henderson described the defendant as a basically decent person who simply did not get the help he needed early enough.

‘The state is asking for something that would essentially end his life in prison,” Henderson said. “A sentence that long, while not a death sentence, he would likely never make it out.”

The defendant

Obuchowski did not refute the things that were said of him.

“He is correct in a way,” he said of the assistant district attorney. “I did some really bad things as a child.”

Although he admitted to sex acts against children, Obuchowski denied committing any criminal sex acts since he turned 18 years old and denied one of the sexual assault charges, arguing that was consensual.

He asked the court to stay his sentence and commit him to the Chapter 980 program so he could pursue mental health treatment.

Sentence