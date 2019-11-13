Man charged with sexual assault of child, exposing genitals
Union Grove

Man charged with sexual assault of child, exposing genitals

{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — A man is accused of repeated sexual assault of a child.

John H. Bouwma, 57, of the 900 block of Vine Street in Union Grove, is facing multiple charges include repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing his genitals.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bouwma had multiple incidents of assault with a girl he knew starting in 2016 and ending in 2018.

During one incident when the victim asked Bouwma to stop he reportedly replied “It’s alright, it’s just a game.”

Bouwma allegedly gave the victim money to do tasks around the house or spend time with him and used it against her by saying “Since I gave you money, you have to let me touch you.”

Bouwma had an initial appearance on Wednesday and is facing up to 30 years in prison.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News