Man charged with sexual assault of child, exposing genitals

UNION GROVE — A man is accused of repeated sexual assault of a child.

John H. Bouwma, 57, of the 900 block of Vine Street in Union Grove, is facing multiple charges include repeated sexual assault of a child and exposing his genitals.

According to the criminal complaint:

Bouwma had multiple incidents of assault with a girl he knew starting in 2016 and ending in 2018.

During one incident when the victim asked Bouwma to stop he reportedly replied “It’s alright, it’s just a game.”

Bouwma allegedly gave the victim money to do tasks around the house or spend time with him and used it against her by saying “Since I gave you money, you have to let me touch you.”

Bouwma had an initial appearance on Wednesday and is facing up to 30 years in prison.