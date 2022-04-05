Man charged for providing heroin that led to overdose death in Franksville takes a deal for reduced charges

RACINE — A man charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection to a 2020 overdose death pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Scott Groleau, 39, of Cudahy, pleaded no contest to the single charge of manufacturing/delivering heroin for supplying the drugs that ultimately killed the victim.

The additional charge of resisting/obstructing an officer will be dismissed but read into the record.

A sentencing hearing was set for 2:30 p.m. on July 8.

Case history

Deputies were dispatched on Aug. 4, 2020 to the 10000 block of Dunkelow Road in Franksville on the report of an unresponsive male.

A witness told investigators she was talking to the male when he collapsed. She claimed to have poured water on the man because Groleau told her to. When the victim did not respond, she called 911.

The victim’s cause of death was determined to be acute drug mixing of fentanyl and gabapentin, as well as alcohol consumption.

Gabapentin is a nerve pain medication but is not an opioid, while fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

Witnesses

The defendant initially denied giving any drugs to the victim.

A witness told investigators she knew Groleau had a drug problem and saw signs of drug use at the apartment where the victim died.

She said Groleau and the victim left the apartment for 4-5 minutes. When they returned, the victim went onto the balcony to smoke a cigarette, at which time he began itching all over his body and then he collapsed.

Another witness told investigators that Groleau had given the victim heroin that night. Additionally, the three of them would snort heroin together every day when they were together.

Groleau allegedly admitted he and the victim snorted heroin together, but the heroin did not come from him, he claimed. Groleau was subsequently arrested in March 2021, three months after a warrant was issued for his arrest, and charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

