Man charged after agents allegedly find indoor, outdoor grow operations

RACINE — A 50-year-old Racine man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly running indoor and outdoor marijuana grow operations both at his residence and on someone else’s property.
Gregg R. Gulbrandson, of the 1400 block of Illinois Street, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver 200-1000 grams, manufacture of 20-50 marijuana plants, manufacture of 200-1000 grams of marijuana, being a keeper of a drug place for sales, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a repeat drug offender. All but the paraphernalia charge are felony counts.
At 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at Gulbrandson’s residence. During the search, agents reportedly found 23 marijuana plants growing in pots, 270 grams of harvested marijuana, 551 grams of marijuana butter, grow equipment and drug paraphernalia.
Gulbrandson had reportedly previously been observed on surveillance video trespassing on private property to tend to his outdoor grow operation in the 5700 block of Highway 31 in Caledonia.
Gulbrandson appeared in court Wednesday via video conference. A cash bond was set for $1,000 with the condition that he not consume or possess controlled substances, according to online court records.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.He remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.
