Man arrested with 28 bags of cocaine in his pocket, Kenosha police say, after bar fight
KENOSHA

Man arrested with 28 bags of cocaine in his pocket, Kenosha police say, after bar fight

KENOSHA — A fight at a Downtown bar during closing time resulted in the arrest of a man on felony drug trafficking charges early Sunday.

The man was taken into custody following the 1:58 a.m. fight at the Factory, 5014 Seventh Ave., according to Lt. Joe Riesselmann of the Kenosha Police Department.

Officers arrested the man, who was also involved in the fight, on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

“He had 28 bags of cocaine on him … small baggies in his pocket,” he said.

It was unclear whether any injuries stemming from the altercation were reported and the incident remains under investigation, according to police.

