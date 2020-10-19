Man arrested in Internet child porn sting takes a deal for reduced number of charges

RACINE — A man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography, and possibly decades in prison, has accepted a deal from the state in exchange for a reduced number of charges.

Jacob Streckenbach, 27, of Sturtevant, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography as well as possession of marijuana.

At the time of his arrest, Streckenbach had thousands of images and videos stored at his residence depicting nude children and children displayed in pornographic scenarios.

On each count of possession of child pornography, the defendant faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison with a minimum mandatory of three years. At sentencing, the judge will determine whether the sentence will be served consecutively or concurrently.

Additionally, Streckenbach could be fined up to $100,000. He could also be fined $500 for each image connected to the three child pornography charges.

On the misdemeanor drug charge, the defendant could be sentenced to six months in jail, fines up to $1,000, or both.