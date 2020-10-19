Man arrested in Internet child porn sting takes a deal for reduced number of charges

RACINE — A man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography, and possibly decades in prison, has accepted a deal from the state in exchange for a reduced number of charges.
Jacob Streckenbach, 27, of Sturtevant, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography as well as possession of marijuana.
At the time of his arrest, Streckenbach had thousands of images and videos stored at his residence depicting nude children and children displayed in pornographic scenarios.
On each count of possession of child pornography, the defendant faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison with a minimum mandatory of three years. At sentencing, the judge will determine whether the sentence will be served consecutively or concurrently.
Additionally, Streckenbach could be fined up to $100,000. He could also be fined $500 for each image connected to the three child pornography charges.
On the misdemeanor drug charge, the defendant could be sentenced to six months in jail, fines up to $1,000, or both.
Streckenbach was arrested in December by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office after it conducted an internet investigation. The Internet Crimes Against Children Division discovered a “torrent file” being shared between multiple users through a peer-to-peer file sharing system and were able to follow that file back to Streckenbach.
The torrent file was passed between private users on the BitTorrent network and contained about 330 images.
A subsequent search of Streckenbach’s residence uncovered a hard drive with hundreds of images of child pornography, investigators reported.
A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on January 4.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Maxwell J Firehammer
Maxwell J Firehammer, 1400 block of Autumn Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Stephen M Hood
Stephen M Hood, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alexander R Larrabee
Alexander R Larrabee, 3300 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard McClung
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard McClung, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tyrone Robinson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tyrone Robinson, Chicago, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Keenen L Towner
Keenen L Towner, 1100 block of Irving Place, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Tatiyana B Burnette
Tatiyana (aka Jasmine Funderberg) B Burnette, 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Antonique J Carter
Antonique J Carter, 1700 block Taylor Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Steven J Hanzel
Steven J Hanzel, 3400 block of Eight Mile Road, Caledonia, stalking (domestic abuse assessments).
