 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Internet child porn sting takes a deal for reduced number of charges
Criminal court

Man arrested in Internet child porn sting takes a deal for reduced number of charges

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A man facing 18 counts of possession of child pornography, and possibly decades in prison, has accepted a deal from the state in exchange for a reduced number of charges.

Jacob Streckenbach, 27, of Sturtevant, was in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography as well as possession of marijuana.

At the time of his arrest, Streckenbach had thousands of images and videos stored at his residence depicting nude children and children displayed in pornographic scenarios.

On each count of possession of child pornography, the defendant faces a possible sentence of 25 years in prison with a minimum mandatory of three years. At sentencing, the judge will determine whether the sentence will be served consecutively or concurrently.

Additionally, Streckenbach could be fined up to $100,000. He could also be fined $500 for each image connected to the three child pornography charges.

On the misdemeanor drug charge, the defendant could be sentenced to six months in jail, fines up to $1,000, or both.

Streckenbach was arrested in December by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office after it conducted an internet investigation. The Internet Crimes Against Children Division discovered a “torrent file” being shared between multiple users through a peer-to-peer file sharing system and were able to follow that file back to Streckenbach.

The torrent file was passed between private users on the BitTorrent network and contained about 330 images.

A subsequent search of Streckenbach’s residence uncovered a hard drive with hundreds of images of child pornography, investigators reported.

A sentencing hearing is set for 10 a.m. on January 4.

Jacob Streckenbach

Streckenbach
Jacob Streckenbach

Streckenbach

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on New Federal COVID Aid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News