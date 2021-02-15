Man arrested for stalking woman with vehicle

UNION GROVE — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Main Street at approximately 9:34 p.m. Feb. 14 for a report of an adult female driving her vehicle that was being followed by an older blue work van.

Shortly after the call was received by the Racine County Communications Center, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the blue van and identified the operator as Michael W. Kelley Dellach.

Dellach admitted that he followed the victim’s vehicle from Racine to Union Grove due to the vehicle driving past him in Racine. He informed deputies that he had no idea who was driving the vehicle and that he just wanted to identify who the driver was. Dellach was unable to provide what his intention was for following the vehicle or an explanation as to why he continued to follow the vehicle for approximately 16 miles lasting 30 minutes.

“I wanted to push the limit to see how long it would take for this person to call the police,” Dellach said. “I don’t know how far I was going to follow this person.”