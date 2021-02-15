 Skip to main content
Man arrested for stalking woman with vehicle
UNION GROVE — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Main Street at approximately 9:34 p.m. Feb. 14 for a report of an adult female driving her vehicle that was being followed by an older blue work van.

Shortly after the call was received by the Racine County Communications Center, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on the blue van and identified the operator as Michael W. Kelley Dellach.

Dellach admitted that he followed the victim’s vehicle from Racine to Union Grove due to the vehicle driving past him in Racine. He informed deputies that he had no idea who was driving the vehicle and that he just wanted to identify who the driver was. Dellach was unable to provide what his intention was for following the vehicle or an explanation as to why he continued to follow the vehicle for approximately 16 miles lasting 30 minutes.

“I wanted to push the limit to see how long it would take for this person to call the police,” Dellach said. “I don’t know how far I was going to follow this person.”

Deputies said the victim indicated she was fearful for her safety and that she attempted to elude Dellach’s vehicle multiple times by pulling into business parking lots in the Union Grove area. She also reported that as she attempted to pull out of one of the parking lots to elude Dellach, he attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

Dellach was transported and turned over to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on charges of stalking and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $5,150, according to a press release from the County Sheriff's Office.

