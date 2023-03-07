RAYMOND — Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies saved a man and a dog who were stranded in icy water over the weekend.

Deputies and members of Raymond Fire and Rescue arrived at a residence on Three Mile Road in the Village of Raymond on Sunday after a report that a 58-year-old man had fallen through the ice on a large pond, according to a news release from the RCSO.

Responders were told that the man was about 50 feet off the shore and had been trying to rescue a dog named Bo, who had fallen through the ice chasing geese.

By the time responders arrived, the man and Bo had been in the frigid water for more than 10 minutes.

Deputies and a Wisconsin state trooper deployed a life safety throw rope, a device included in all RCSO patrol vehicles, to help in the rescues.

The rope was used to drag the man and Bo through the ice and toward the shore.

Two RSCO investigators who also are members of the Racine Sheriff's Dive Team pulled the man out of the water and onto the shore.

Fire and Rescue took the man to a local hospital for treatment of lacerations and hypothermia evaluation.

Bo was helped out of the water and put in a warm vehicle.

He appeared to be OK after warming up, licking deputies and wanting attention. Both the man and Bo are expected to make a full recovery.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Bo belongs to the man's elderly neighbor.

The man fell through the ice trying to help Bo and another dog, which managed to pull itself out of the water before deputies arrived.

