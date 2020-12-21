 Skip to main content
Man allegedly snorted cocaine, passed out in a running car
CALEDONIA

CALEDONIA — A man who allegedly snorted cocaine and passed out in a running car has been charged with a third OWI.

Jason A. Beck, 41, of Mishicot, was charged with a felony count of possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence-third offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:53 p.m. Sunday, officers were sent to the 13700 block of Northwestern Avenue for an unresponsive man slumped over behind the wheel of a running car. The car had damage to all sides and there was white powder coating the car.

The man was identified as Beck and he had fluid running down from his nostrils to his mouth. When asked if he knew where he was, Beck reportedly muttered “Sheboygan.” Beck said he was at Potawatomi Casino and got turned around; he said the damage to the car was caused by someone else but his story changed.

The car was searched and officers reportedly found a plastic bag on the floorboard with cocaine in it. There was also a tin container with “spay day” lettering on it, with white powdery residue and a rolled-up piece of paper that appeared to be used to snort cocaine.

Beck was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 30 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

