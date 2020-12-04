Man allegedly headbutts officer during traffic stop

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly headbutted an officer during a traffic stop.
Bernard Miller, 32, of the 6000 block of Margery Drive, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Tuesday, an officer went to the area of Regency Mall for a man in a Buick waving a gun around.
The officer found the suspect and ordered him out of the vehicle, which prompted the driver, Miller, to yell “Don’t start that (expletive)!” The officer tried to remove Miller from the car and then Miller headbutted the officer. Miller was then taken into custody where he attempted to kick at the officers multiple times. He lunged at officers and said, “You (expletive)! I will (expletive) you up, bro!”
Officers found a black gun on the driver’s seat where Miller had been reaching as well as a bag containing 17 gabapentin pills, which are used for pain relief and seizures.
Miller was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
James Houston
James Houston, Cudahy, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Janice M Petri
Janice M Petri, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jason Michael Welge
NO PHOTO AVAIALBLE
Jason Michael Welge, 1000 block of Park Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lonnell D Conley
Lonnell D Conley, 5600 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery, concealing stolen property (less than $2,500), disorderly conduct.
Quantrell M Davidson
Quantrell M Davidson, 300 block of Parkview Drive, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park).
