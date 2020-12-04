 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man allegedly headbutts officer during traffic stop
1 comment

Man allegedly headbutts officer during traffic stop

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly headbutted an officer during a traffic stop.

Bernard Miller, 32, of the 6000 block of Margery Drive, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, five misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of possess/illegally obtained prescription, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer went to the area of Regency Mall for a man in a Buick waving a gun around.

The officer found the suspect and ordered him out of the vehicle, which prompted the driver, Miller, to yell “Don’t start that (expletive)!” The officer tried to remove Miller from the car and then Miller headbutted the officer. Miller was then taken into custody where he attempted to kick at the officers multiple times. He lunged at officers and said, “You (expletive)! I will (expletive) you up, bro!”

Officers found a black gun on the driver’s seat where Miller had been reaching as well as a bag containing 17 gabapentin pills, which are used for pain relief and seizures.

Miller was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70
Local News

Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

Dennis Wiser wore many hats in his 70 years. He was a City of Racine alderman from 2010-2018 and became the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Racine City Council president in at least 70 years. Then from July 2017 to November 2017 he served as interim after John Dickert stepped down, and before Cory Mason was elected and sworn in. He served on the Racine Unified School Board for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. Wiser was a retired math teacher who had also previously served as the executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.

On Wednesday, he died unexpectedly.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Assembly GOP COVID-19 Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News