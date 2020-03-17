Man allegedly found with backpack full of burglary tools caught on camera trying to break into garage

RACINE — A Racine man is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught on a surveillance camera attempting multiple times to break into a garage.

Phillip A. Scales, 27, of the 800 block of Wisconsin Ave., is charged with felony possession of burglary tools and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Scales is charges as a repeat offender on all counts.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, a resident in the 800 block of Crabtree Lane called police after viewing surveillance video of Scales allegedly attempting to break into the resident's garage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the backyard of the residence, police found a laptop and bag, some coins, a light and some other items.

Several minutes later, police found Scales, who matched the description of the suspect in the video, walking in the 1100 block of Perry Avenue. When the officer searched Scales’ backpack, the officer discovered the alleged victim’s identification, Visa card, medication and other items that did not belong to Scales. The officer also found burglary tools including knives, gloves, flashlights and a mask.