Man allegedly found with backpack full of burglary tools caught on camera trying to break into garage
Crimes and Court

Man allegedly found with backpack full of burglary tools caught on camera trying to break into garage

RACINE — A Racine man is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught on a surveillance camera attempting multiple times to break into a garage.

Phillip A. Scales, 27, of the 800 block of Wisconsin Ave., is charged with felony possession of burglary tools and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Scales is charges as a repeat offender on all counts.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, a resident in the 800 block of Crabtree Lane called police after viewing surveillance video of Scales allegedly attempting to break into the resident's garage.

In the backyard of the residence, police found a laptop and bag, some coins, a light and some other items.

Several minutes later, police found Scales, who matched the description of the suspect in the video, walking in the 1100 block of Perry Avenue. When the officer searched Scales’ backpack, the officer discovered the alleged victim’s identification, Visa card, medication and other items that did not belong to Scales. The officer also found burglary tools including knives, gloves, flashlights and a mask.

According to court records, Scales has a history of convictions in Racine County going back to 2015, including several charges for drug possession, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

A signature bond of $2,000 was set for Scales Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.

A status conference is set for 9 a.m. April 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Phillip Scales

Scales
Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

