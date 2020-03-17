Man allegedly found with backpack full of burglary tools caught on camera trying to break into garage

RACINE — A Racine man is facing several charges after he was allegedly caught on a surveillance camera attempting multiple times to break into a garage.
Phillip A. Scales, 27, of the 800 block of Wisconsin Ave., is charged with felony possession of burglary tools and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Scales is charges as a repeat offender on all counts.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, a resident in the 800 block of Crabtree Lane called police after viewing surveillance video of Scales allegedly attempting to break into the resident's garage.
In the backyard of the residence, police found a laptop and bag, some coins, a light and some other items.
Several minutes later, police found Scales, who matched the description of the suspect in the video, walking in the 1100 block of Perry Avenue. When the officer searched Scales’ backpack, the officer discovered the alleged victim’s identification, Visa card, medication and other items that did not belong to Scales. The officer also found burglary tools including knives, gloves, flashlights and a mask.
According to court records, Scales has a history of convictions in Racine County going back to 2015, including several charges for drug possession, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.
A signature bond of $2,000 was set for Scales Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
A status conference is set for 9 a.m. April 16 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jammie L Blount
Jammie L Blount, 500 block of Eighth Street, Racine, armed robbery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery.
Daniel L Lahti
Daniel L Lahti, 6000 block of 41st Avenue, Kenosha, theft (business setting between $2,500-$5,000).
Joshua A Rogers
Joshua A Rogers, Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, sex offender registry violation, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tomasz J Ruszkowski
Tomasz J Ruszkowski, Des Plaines, Illinois, first degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrell J Williams
Darrell J Williams, 1500 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), possession of THC.
Edward L Gamble Jr.
Edward L Gamble Jr., 2200 block of Center Street, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault.
Defabian L Golden
Defabian L Golden, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass (domestic abuse assessments).
Andres Manuel Avila
Andres Manuel Avila, 5000 block of 18th Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), misdemeanor bail jumping.