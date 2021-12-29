Man allegedly drunk and high threatened to 'gut people' at Union Grove bar on Christmas Eve

UNION GROVE — A Kansasville man has been accused of threatening people with a knife while allegedly being drunk, and also high on opiates and cocaine.

Wayne Richard Delaney, 45, was charged with three felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:36 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies were sent to Coal Miners Daughter, a Union Grove bar at 1024 Main St., for a report of a man that had a knife and was threatening to use it.

A deputy saw a man approach a truck while fumbling with his keys and appearing to be off-balance. Patrons were yelling that he was the one who pilled out the knife and threatened them.

He was able to get in the truck and speed away, with deputies giving chase.

A traffic stop was conducted and a deputy was giving instructions to the driver, later identified as Delaney, over the PA system of his the squad vehicle.

Delaney then turned off the truck and put his hands out of the window. When asked to get out of the car, he then started it up again and began driving westbound on Highway 11. The chase resumed, and Delaney eventually turned onto the 23300 block of County Line Road and parked the car.

Delaney was eventually taken down and placed in handcuffs. A search of his car found a box cutter in the center console along with prescription bottles. There was an open bottle of Captain Morgan on the passenger side floor.

A preliminary breath test was taken and it yielded a result of 0.13, above the legal limit of 0.08 to operate a vehicle.

While walking back to the squad car, Delaney allegedly said that they would find opiates and cocaine in his blood in addition to the alcohol.

A deputy went back to Coal Miners Daughter to gather statements from the patrons that were involved. Nine people said that Delaney pulled out the knife and began pointing it at people, saying he wanted to “gut people.” Once on the sidewalk, he threatened to “gut” three people while touching his blade to a person’s stomach.

Delaney was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

