 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story
POLICE REPORT

Man allegedly drunk and high threated to 'gut people' at Union Grove bar on Christmas Eve

  • 0

UNION GROVE — A Kansasville man has been accused of threatening people with a knife while allegedly being drunk, and also high on opiates and cocaine.

Video released Monday showed Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl hiding in a dressing room who was struck by a bullet that went through a wall.Surveillance video showed the suspect attacking two women, including one who fell to the floor before he dragged her by her feet through the store's aisles as she tried to crawl away.Multiple people including store employees called police to report a man striking customers with a bike lock at the store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. One caller told a 911 dispatcher that the man had a gun. No firearm only the bike lock was recovered at the scene.The early surveillance footage showed a man in a tank top and shorts carrying a bicycle up the store's escalator to the second floor, where he wandered around, seemingly disoriented, clutching a cable-style bike lock. At times he stood motionless, staring into the distance.The footage later showed the man on the down escalator attacking a woman, who managed to escape his grip and run out of the store.The man then left the store for a minute and a half, police said. After he returned, according to the video, he repeatedly beat a woman with a bike lock while she cowered on the floor. As she tried to escape, he dragged her through the aisle toward the dressing rooms.In bodycam video, armed officers entered the store and approached the suspect. The victim was seen on the blood-stained floor and the suspect was on the other side of the aisle. At least one officer opened fire, striking the man.The 24-year-old suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, died at the scene. Also killed was Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, who was hiding with her mother inside a dressing room.The girl's parents will appear with civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a news conference outside Los Angeles police headquarters on Tuesday.Mourners left flowers and a votive candle outside the store on Christmas in a memorial for Orellana-Peralta.The Times reported that Elena Lopez's previous criminal history includes convictions for car theft, carrying a loaded gun in public and carrying a gun as a felon. He was transferred to the Los Angeles County jail to the custody of the state prison system but a spokeswoman for the corrections department would not release his commitment history to the newspaper because of the LAPD investigation.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

Wayne Richard Delaney, 45, was charged with three felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 11:36 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies were sent to Coal Miners Daughter, a Union Grove bar at 1024 Main St., for a report of a man that had a knife and was threatening to use it.

Wayne Delaney

Delaney

A deputy saw a man approach a truck while fumbling with his keys and appearing to be off-balance. Patrons were yelling that he was the one who pilled out the knife and threatened them.

He was able to get in the truck and speed away, with deputies giving chase.

A traffic stop was conducted and a deputy was giving instructions to the driver, later identified as Delaney, over the PA system of his the squad vehicle.

People are also reading…

Delaney then turned off the truck and put his hands out of the window. When asked to get out of the car, he then started it up again and began driving westbound on Highway 11. The chase resumed, and Delaney eventually turned onto the 23300 block of County Line Road and parked the car.

Delaney was eventually taken down and placed in handcuffs. A search of his car found a box cotter in the center console along with prescription bottles. There was an open bottle of Captain Morgan on the passenger side floor.

A preliminary breath test was taken and it yielded a result of 0.13, above the legal limit of 0.08 to operate a vehicle.

While walking back to the squad car, Delaney allegedly said that they would find opiates and cocaine in his blood in addition to the alcohol.

A deputy went back to Coal Miners Daughter to gather statements from the patrons that were involved. Nine people said that Delaney pulled out the knife and began pointing it at people, saying he wanted to "gut people." Once on the sidewalk, he threatened to "gut" three people while touching his blade to a person's stomach.

Delaney was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Snow keeps Oregon Zoo beavers busy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News