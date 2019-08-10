RACINE — A man accused of his fifth operating while intoxicated offense crashed into a parked security vehicle at Reefpoint Marina then tried swimming away to escape late Friday night, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.
At 10:44 p.m., a security guard called to report that the man, later identified as Cesar Angeles Jr., 38, of the 1700 block of Blake Avenue, had struck the guard’s vehicle, gotten out of his own vehicle and jumped in the water. Deputies in the Water Safety Patrol searched and found Angeles trying to hide under a pier.
Angeles reportedly refused field sobriety tests after deputies found him. They arrested him and are referring charges of OWI fifth offense and obstructing an officer.
He remained in custody Saturday morning on a $5,300 bond, records show.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andrew Buckley
Andrew Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child, carrying a concealed weapon.
Kenneth F. Hand
Kenneth F. Hand, 9000 block of 15th Avenue, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr.
Cory J. Lohmeyer Jr., 4000 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Malta L. Valle
Malta L. Valle, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft for financial gain against an elderly or disabled person, unauthorized opening of letters, misdemeanor theft, fraudulent use of a credit card.
Denise K. Williams
Denise K. Williams, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree reckless injury.
Desiree N. Chavez
Desiree N. Chavez, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Patrick D. Gordon
Patrick D. Gordon, 1500 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Thomas J. Klante
Thomas J. Klante, 1600 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gilberto Quintero
Gilberto Quintero, 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
