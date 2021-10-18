 Skip to main content
Man accused of killing Andre Sandoval over haircut fee found not competent to stand trial
DEATH OF ANDRE SANDOVAL

Tamir Williams with Gregory Holdahl of the State Public Defender's Office.

Tamir Williams, 33, was in court on Wednesday, Sept. 8, with his attorney, Gregory Holdahl, of the State Office of the Public Defender. Holdahl requested a competency hearing for his client, which later determined that Williams was not competent to stand trial.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — A man charged with killing another man, allegedly over the fee for a haircut, has been found incompetent to stand trial. Proceedings in the homicide case have been suspended.

Tamir Lenard Williams

Williams
Andre Joanni Sandoval

Sandoval

Tamir Williams, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Andre Sandoval on Aug. 28 outside Angel’s Beauty Salon on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Williams was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday where Judge Robert Repischak read the determination. Williams was ordered transferred to Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison where he will receive treatment.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, MMHI serves men in need of court-ordered mental health competency evaluations, treatment to competency services, etc.

Proceedings were suspended until such time as the defendant gains competency.

Angels Beauty Salon

Andre Sandoval, 21, was shot and killed outside Angel's Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., on Aug. 28. Those working inside the salon the day after declined to comment.

Case history

Williams surrendered to police Aug. 28 in Mount Pleasant, minutes after Sandoval was killed.

According to an investigator’s report, Williams admitted to the killing, “was unemotional and showed no remorse for the shooting” during an interview.

The criminal complaint states that Williams told investigators Sandoval had refused to pay for his haircut at Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.

