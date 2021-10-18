Man accused of killing Andre Sandoval over haircut fee found not competent to stand trial

RACINE — A man charged with killing another man, allegedly over the fee for a haircut, has been found incompetent to stand trial. Proceedings in the homicide case have been suspended.

Tamir Williams, 33, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Andre Sandoval on Aug. 28 outside Angel’s Beauty Salon on Durand Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Williams was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday where Judge Robert Repischak read the determination. Williams was ordered transferred to Mendota Mental Health Institute in Madison where he will receive treatment.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, MMHI serves men in need of court-ordered mental health competency evaluations, treatment to competency services, etc.

Proceedings were suspended until such time as the defendant gains competency.