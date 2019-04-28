MOUNT PLEASANT — A rural Kansasville man is accused of fleeing the police and intentionally ramming a Mount Pleasant Police car during the pursuit.
According to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police Department, Aaron M. Kimberly, 41, of the 28000 block of First Street, Brighton, is accused of fleeing police even after all four of his vehicle's tires were spiked and intentionally ramming a Mount Pleasant squad car that was trying to stop him.
At about 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Mount Pleasant police were notified that a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy was pursing a vehicle traveling north on Highway 32 and approaching Highway KR. MPPD officers deployed drop sticks at the intersection of KR and 32 (at the Racine/Kenosha county line), spiking two of the vehicle's four tires. The vehicle then continued northbound at speeds estimated at 20 mph to 30 mph.
Additional drop sticks were deployed at the intersection of 32 and Highway 11, which struck the remaining tires. But, police said, the vehicle continued to flee, heading into the City of Racine and "with the higher population, there was a greater chance that the vehicle may possibly crash into an innocent bystander."
A Mount Pleasant police squad collided with the suspect's vehicle at the curve in Highway 32 just north of 11, where, according to police, there were no bystanders and no vehicles. The suspect's vehicle spun, then drove south in the northbound lane and onto the sidewalk for a period of time.
According to police, the vehicle then accelerated and intentionally rammed a Mount Pleasant squad car near the intersection of 32 and 11. The vehicle continued west in the eastbound lanes of Highway 11. Other Mount Pleasant units then rammed the vehicle to pin it and prevent it from continuing farther.
Held on pending charges
Mount Pleasant officers turned Kimberly over to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department. No officers were injured during the pursuit.
Kimberly was being held as of Sunday afternoon at the Kenosha County Jail on a pending felony charge of fleeing and eluding police and a pending misdemeanor count of bail jumping. Kenosha deputies also cited Kimberly for: operating a vehicle without vehicle insurance; failing to install or tampering with an ignition interlock device; operating while license was revoked; and operating after registration was suspended or revoked.
He was also being held on a felony probation violation, jail records indicated.
