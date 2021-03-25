Man accused of drugging, assaulting women in Racine County and in Iowa held on $5 million bond

RACINE — A man arrested in February on two counts of sexual assault on an unconscious person may face dozens, if not hundreds, of additional criminal charges after an examination of his electronic devices.
How many additional charges are coming depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and a final charging decision from the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
Shane M. Stanger, 46, whose address is listed in Davenport, Iowa, was in court Thursday for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing on the two original counts. But there was a rescheduling in light of the new evidence.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told several news outlets that he believes Stanger attacked women in Iowa, too. He told TV reporters Wednesday that Stanger is a “sick pervert” who “needs to be held accountable for what he’s been doing.”
The defendant was arrested in February on allegations that, seven years ago, he drugged a woman and then sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He allegedly recorded the assaults, which were discovered on his laptop in 2021.
After his arrest, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau confiscated his laptop and cellphone. The evidence reported to have been collected from Stanger’s electronic devices led the RCSO to recommend 195 additional charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 15. The DA’s Office is reviewing what is reported to be a plethora of evidence.
The defendant remains in custody at the Racine County Jail on $5 million bond.
Case history
The investigation began in February, when a woman in Rochester contacted law enforcement about videos she discovered on Stanger’s laptop, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The videos purportedly showed Stanger sexually assaulting the woman while she slept.
The woman told investigators she believed Stanger drugged her before committing and recording the assault, investigators said.
Stanger was taken into custody and his electronic devices were confiscated.
According to a statement released by the RCSO, investigators then discovered “numerous acts of sexual assaults to the original victim, an assault to an additional adult victim, an assault to a juvenile victim, and several videos of victims showering and/or using the restroom without their permission.”
The following charges were recommended to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:
- 87 counts of second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim
- Four counts of third-degree sexual assault
- Two counts of possession of child pornography
- Three counts of representations depicting nudity of a person under 18
- 50 counts of representations depicting nudity
- 49 counts of invasion of privacy.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams told the court she was still reviewing the evidence and would file any additional charges at a later date.
The investigation by the RCSO is ongoing.