Man accused of drugging, assaulting women in Racine County and in Iowa held on $5 million bond

RACINE — A man arrested in February on two counts of sexual assault on an unconscious person may face dozens, if not hundreds, of additional criminal charges after an examination of his electronic devices.

How many additional charges are coming depends on the outcome of the ongoing investigation and a final charging decision from the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Shane M. Stanger, 46, whose address is listed in Davenport, Iowa, was in court Thursday for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing on the two original counts. But there was a rescheduling in light of the new evidence.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told several news outlets that he believes Stanger attacked women in Iowa, too. He told TV reporters Wednesday that Stanger is a “sick pervert” who “needs to be held accountable for what he’s been doing.”