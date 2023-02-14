RACINE — A jury trial scheduled to begin Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court was called off after a last-minute plea agreement.

David G. Foreman, 52, of South Milwaukee was charged with 13 felonies in two separate cases in connection to sex crimes against a child, which included five counts of first-degree child sexual assault on a child under the age of 13.

The assaults allegedly occurred in Caledonia.

Foreman agreed to plead no contest to one count of first-degree child sexual assault and one count of child enticement in one case and a category C felony sex crime against a child in the second case.

At sentencing, the no contest plea will be treated as a guilty plea.

The district attorney's office will be recommending 10 years in prison, followed by10 years of extended supervision on each case.

Judge Timothy Boyle will determine whether the sentences will run consecutively or concurrently during a hearing at 10 a.m. April 21.