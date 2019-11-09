Malicki's a partner in mobile-market visit to McMynn Towers

RACINE — McMynn Towers, 110 7th St., was the first stop for the new collaboration between Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, Hunger Task Force and the City of Racine to expand the mobile food market’s locations and times.
The mobile food market is an initiative from Hunger Task Force that brings affordable fresh foods to neighborhoods that lack grocery stores. The market accepts QUEST, debit or credit cards but does not accept cash. With some federal funding, the market can provide fresh produce that is 30% cheaper than in most grocery stores.
Hunger Task Force’s mobile market, through a partnership with Pick ’n Save, initially was available the first Friday of each month outside McMynn. Recently, Hunger Task Force sought a local partner in order to expand the number of locations, dates and times where the market could be available.
Ralph Malicki, owner of Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., said he has been involved with Hunger Task Force for 25 years.
“They wanted to find a local partner (for the mobile market) and here we are,” said Malicki. “We thought it was a good community service.”
The market made its first stop under the new partnership outside McMynn on Friday afternoon.
An official kickoff for the new partnership is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St. The market will be open for shoppers and the partners will announce the confirmed locations, dates and times where it will be available going forward.
