RACINE — Fabian “Fabi” Maldonado has resigned from his post as District 2 supervisor.

District 2 covers a southwest portion of the City of Racine.

Maldonado, first elected in 2018, is believed to have been only the second Latino male to serve on the board. April 14 was his last day.

District 7 Supervisor Jessica Lee Malacara and District 10 Supervisor Olga White, who are believed to be the Racine County Board’s first female Latinas, remain on the board.

Maldonado is leaving behind an unfulfilled term that expires April 15, 2024.

County Board Chairman and District 18 Supervisor Thomas Roanhouse, Vice Chairman and District 13 Supervisor Tom Kramer, County Clerk Wendy Christensen, a representative of the county’s Corporation Counsel and possibly someone from the Finance and Human Resource Committee are scheduled to interview candidates starting Monday.

“You can’t have enough good people,” Roanhouse said. “The County Board is like a chain of 21 links, and you have to link. The new link is undetermined yet. We view each other as one team, and I’m kind of proud of that. From that perspective, we have to start over.”

Maldonado cited personal reasons for his decision to leave the board, but declined to share details.

He said he has to attend to something “pressing,” and that serving on the board “was the greatest honor of my life.”

Maldonado said he plans to stay in Racine and will continue to work with local government, but will not serve on any committees or boards.

A ‘better’ political landscapeMaldonado, 34, works for the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association, a union based at 5130 W. Vliet St. in Milwaukee.

He is a Green Party activist and unsuccessfully ran to be Racine mayor.

Maldonado served on the board’s Health and Human Development Committee, Government Services Committee and Executive Committee.

Roanhouse said Maldonado had great attendance record, provided good input, conducted himself well and did his homework.

“If you were going to look up County Board supervisor responsibility in the dictionary, his name would be there,” Roanhouse said. “He took his job very seriously, and he did it very seriously. He will be missed.”

Maldonado comes from a family of immigrants and is bilingual, which helped him connect with residents who speak Spanish.

“To have someone who is much closer to the problem that understands them (immigrants) is transformative for a community that has members that are living those challenges every day,” District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske said. “We can learn to have a conversation. Hopefully the whole political landscape is better at the end of the day.”

Maldonado also chaired the Racine County Green Party to encourage young people to vote, focusing on environmental issues, protection for undocumented workers and the decriminalization of marijuana.

He also encouraged the Hispanic community to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maldonado was appointed in 2020 to Wisconsin’s statewide Census Complete Count Committee to help ensure the U.S. census was as accurate as possible.

Demske said one of Maldonado’s strengths was that he is “very intentionally inclusive” and focused on bringing people into the political process and civic literacy.

Maldonado was “instrumental” in bringing the first Latinas to the County Board and the Racine Unified School District Board, Demske said.

“It’s one thing to hold a leadership role, and it’s another thing to be a community leader,” Demske said. “He’ll still be doing transformative things for this community and beyond, no matter what roles he’s holding or not holding.”

In 2020, Maldonado was named one of the 39 most influential Latinos in Wisconsin by Madison365’s Sí Se Puede list.

When Maldonado worked as political director for Voces de la Frontera, some of the systems he created for relational organizing became the gold standard nationally, and organizations across the country adopted them prior to the 2020 presidential election, Demske said.

He added it was “a real honor” to serve with Maldonado.

“As much as I will miss him, I think it’s a good thing when people cycle out,” Demske said. “I definitely respect that he’s making the space for somebody else to have that experience and gain that knowledge.”

‘Happy during the entire process’

Maldonado thanked his constituents for voting for him and believing in him. He also thanked his County Board colleagues, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and other county staffers.

He said he enjoyed working with the county’s Youth in Governance program, with the county’s Human Services Department and with county parks.

And he hasn’t ruled out returning one day to the County Board or a committee.

“Right now I just gotta take care of personal stuff,” Maldonado said. “I’m leaving everything open for now.”

