MOUNT PLEASANT — Students of all ages got up early on Saturday morning and met with their teachers at Case High School to showcase the best their school has to offer.
It was the inaugural School Choice Fair and it brought together all of the schools within the district to one place and parents were able to learn more about each school and even enroll if they decided to do so.
Judea Robinson, fourth-grader at Red Apple Elementary, was showing some children a helicopter-like device that hovers over people’s hands.
“It would fall to the ground, if your hand is not under it,” Robinson said. “It detects when your hand is under it and when it’s not.”
Robinson said when she learned about how the device worked her mind was “amazed.”
“I’ve never seen anything like this and I feel like other people’s minds would be amazed because they’ve never seen anything like this,” Robinson said.
Each school brought a their own unique flavor to the event to show off what their school was all about.
Sue Rodriguez, a fifth grade teacher at Red Apple, explained how their classrooms might be different than others.
“Kids love hands on, if you can touch it, feel it then it goes into you much more than just reading about something,” Rodriguez said. “So a big piece of our curriculum is the fact that we integrate our curriculum.”
Giving parents choices
Overall, Rodriguez said the idea of bringing all the schools together for the families to decide what’s best is a great idea.
“When my kids were younger we didn’t have options like this, it was only homeschooling that was your only choice,” Rodriguez said. “So being able to make choices of the school that your kids can go to and knowing your children and what’s best for them, what works best for them … is huge because every kid is different.”
Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said having this fair “goes beyond sight level” and gives parents an opportunity to have their questions answered by the staff of the school they are interested in for their child.
“The district has been really intentional about providing choices for families,” Gallien said. “By having all of the schools in one place it allows the families to see what’s available to them and have a conversation with the staff.”
Guy Moyer, a senior at the REAL School, was part of a group of students from the robotics club at the school that showed students what they built.
“I believe everybody should have some knowledge of robotics or engineering, it’s just a really nice skill to have,” Moyer said.
Moyer said he came to Case on a Saturday morning to show children and parents some of the different afterschool activities offered at REAL School like robotics.
“(Robotics) not something I would pursue in the future, but right now it’s really fun to still do things with my friends and learn and grow with everyone else,” Moyer said. “But it goes beyond science and math. A lot of it is team building and exercising your mind with people you’re familiar with.”
For Moyer it was worth getting up early to help answer questions younger students and parents might have.
“I’m proud to be here, I’m proud to be a part of this,” Moyer said.
