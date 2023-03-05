RACINE — The Racine Police Department’s service plan is being passed around on social media and raising questions about what calls for service the department will respond to during the current staffing shortage.

The RPD has 158 sworn personnel out of the 196 budgeted by the city. However, approximately 20 are not able to respond to calls for service due to injury, training or another issue.

Police Chief Maurice Robinson explained the RPD service plan is actually about making the best use of resources.

The plan originated during the COVID-19 pandemic, another time the department experienced staffing shortages due to the number of officers who were out sick.

Robinson, senior command staff and supervisors recently reworked the service plan to guide the department’s response priorities.

Public safety and serious crimes that jeopardize it, such as results in bodily harm or danger to the public, will always be at the top of the priority list.

Quality of life issues, such as loud music, barking dogs or parking issues, acts that might generate a citation but not an arrest, fall to the bottom of the priority list in terms of a response; though, dispatchers will still log the complaint.

Robinson said officers on patrol are allowed to use their best judgement. If there have been multiple complaints about music from one location, and an officer has time, he or she may make the decision to respond to the complaint.

Robinson pointed out that not every call for service will require a response from a sworn officer. There are a range of calls that can be handled by the department’s Community Service Officers, or CSOs, who can respond to reports of abandoned vehicles or stray animals roaming the neighborhood.

The RPD service plan is a guide rather than a firm policy, and much depends on the circumstance of the call. After gathering more information, the RPD may decide to send a squad to investigate further.

Staffing shortage

The RPD has experienced three years of decline in its staffing levels. The department’s officers are working under a contract that expired more than two years ago. Municipalities across the state are experiencing a shortage of police officers, so some former RPD officers were able to get jobs in local agencies making more money.

The RPD currently has 158 sworn personnel; though, 20 are not actually available for service calls:

Five officers are on short-term light duty and two are on permanent light duty.

Four officers are recent hires and are still in the police academy.

Eight officers just graduated from the academy and are in field training, which means they will have a training partner for the next three months before they can respond to calls on their own.

One officer is retiring on Friday and several others have announced their retirement and plan to leave in the upcoming weeks.







Self-service

Robinson said there are steps the public can take to help out during the staffing shortage.

He encouraged the public to take advantage of the department’s online reporting system when possible.

Robinson explained there are those occasions when something has happened and there is just not much the police can do: instances of vandalism or theft, for example, where there is no evidence leading to a suspect.

Yet, the home or business owner still needs to file a report for the purpose of insurance. In those cases, the RPD is asking the public to either file a report online or stop into the office on Center Street to file a paper report. There are officers on light duty who can assist at the station.

Additionally, the chief encouraged people to think before calling 911.

He explained if a human being is in medical distress, something is on fire or there is some other emergency, definitely call 911.

However, a neighbor’s dog barking in the middle of the night might be annoying, but it is not a 911 call.

Robinson said it would also be helpful if people paid attention to the side of the street they’re supposed to park on during snow emergencies.

During a recent declared snow emergency, RPD officers wrote 40 parking tickets and 225 snow emergency tickets in order to help the Department of Public Works get the streets cleared.

“It will reduce some of your headaches by obeying the law and following the rules,” Robinson said.

Moving forward

The department is undertaking several steps moving forward to deal with the staff shortage and continue to provide services.

Robinson declined to address all the issues, saying, “I don’t discuss strategy.”

However, he did share the department intends to hire more CSOs. While there is a training period for that position, it is not the lengthy one required of police officers.

