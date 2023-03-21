RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers knows Racine has high infant mortality rates.

“It’s a city that has issues with making sure that the babies and moms are well,” he said.

That is why the governor paid a visit to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Racine on Monday to discuss infant mortality in Racine.

Evers and Racine Mayor Cory Mason hosted a roundtable with City of Racine staff, community members and local leaders. Those who spoke addressed trepidations, successes and suggestions about ways to solve the ongoing issues.

Evers’ 2023-25 budget proposal invests more than $50 million to support “Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies,” including expanding Medicaid postpartum coverage from 60 days to 12 months, investing more than $5.6 million for maternal and infant mortality prevention, and expanding Medicaid benefits to cover doula services, including childbirth education and emotional and physical support provided during pregnancy, labor, birth and the postpartum period.

Mason called the rates for infant mortality “unacceptably high.”

“We’re really excited about the investments that your budget makes to invest in maternal and child health and give mothers the resources they need,” Mason told Evers.

Evers, a father, noted this issue is important to him and that the state has made some progress, but there’s still much to do in getting mothers resources they need.

“I’m here to hear your issues and see how we can be helpful,” Evers said, addressing the roundtable. “This money is available for us to do this work … Let’s take advantage of it.”

The issue

According to a Racine County Fetal, Infant and Child Death Review Report compiled in 2017 by the now disbanded Central Racine County Health Department, from 2011 through 2016, there were 14,388 live births in Racine County, with 62 stillbirths, 104 infant deaths and 87 child deaths.

Sixty-one percent of Racine County births were from the City of Racine and 39% of births were from the remainder the county. The distribution of fetal, infant and child deaths was similar to the pattern of births, where 68% were in the City of Racine and 32% from the remainder of the county.

Black women experience a greater proportion of stillbirths and infant deaths than white women in Racine County, according to the report. Low income women of all races have higher odds of having a stillbirth or infant death. Teenagers had higher odds of an infant death or stillbirth.

Thirty-six percent of fetal, infant and child deaths were Black; Black births make up 17% of all births.

“We really want to reduce infant mortality for children of color,” Mason said. “We want to live in a city and a state where every kid has the opportunity to reach their first birthday.”

The majority of women who experienced a stillbirth or infant death received adequate and early prenatal care. However, women who received inadequate prenatal care had almost two times greater odds of having an infant death or stillbirth than women who received adequate prenatal care, according to the report.

Solving it

Evers said the state still has a long way to go.

“It’s really gratifying for me as governor to see different agencies working together, private sector, faith-based sector, you name it, to make better outcomes for our babies here in Racine,” Evers said. “Hopefully we have some success in the Legislature, but also at the same time, we can look at ways to deal with some of the obstacles.”

State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, said the whole caucus of the Assembly Democrats is focused on the mother and baby provisions.

“Up in Madison we are doing everything we can to get these provisions through the state budget process,” Neubauer said.

She added that advocacy work and a number of proposals have been attempted in previous budgets, but did not pass because Republicans took them out.

“(I’m) really hoping that this is the year we can finally get some more of these items done,” Neubauer said, adding she’s happy to see doula support in this budget.

Mason said Racine has been working on this issue with nonprofits, county government and the faith community for more than 10 years.

“We’ve made good progress on reducing infant mortality, but we know that we need to expand those services beyond pilot level,” he said.

Racine County Public Health Division Health Officer Jeff Langlieb spoke of several ways the county addresses preventing infant mortality.

Some of the services offered from Racine County Public Health include postpartum home visits, Healthy Families Racine County and Racine County Home Visiting Network, a group of local agencies that provide free home visitation services to pregnant and parenting families.

Langlieb called infant mortality a “population health outcome.”

“It’s great to have these initiatives, (but) it’s incredibly expensive to scale the most expensive type of programming,” he said. “Where we’re short is we’re trying to address the population health outcome, we need to start seeing the population. We need to expand that reach and extend that benefit for home visiting to all families in an equitable way where that, again, basic level of support for all families … that postpartum support through 12 months is really, really important.”

Langlieb asked if a home visit for every mother who gives birth would help solve the issue of infant mortality.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach,” Mason said. “I think the challenge is, if there’s resources, that we can scale it out to make sure that we have the breadth and the depth that we need in those programs. That would really make a great step forward.”

More concerns

Nicole Urquhart, founder of Baby Express, a business that provides prenatal and child care coordination, helps with diaper, formula and car seat assistance, transportation assistance and breastfeeding support, said her business needs to do more outreach with its families.

“We want to meet families at their point of need, even at point of crisis … wherever the case may be,” Urquhart said. “That’s where additional resources are needed … We would like to have the funding to be able to do more to adjust to their needs.”

Bishop Lawrence Kirby of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church said there must be a holistic approach to addressing infant mortality.

Kirby added that he’s seen mothers who had to bring their 3-day-old children out in the cold to purchase items they need at the drugstore.

He said he’s been called to hospitals where an infant has died and the mother won’t let go of the baby, and Kirby had to try to convince the mother to release the body to hospital staff.

“I don’t know what kind of support we give to those kinds of mothers,” Kirby said, suggesting attention to the spiritual aspect could be a solution.

He also suggested adding someone in the community who could provide support and counseling to new mothers instead of just having psychiatrists or therapists.

“It is really serious to minister, to reach out, and to counsel with mothers who’ve lost infants or kids born, and we have to give services for them,” Kirby said. “There needs to be some kind of follow up.”

In photos and video: Gov. Tony Evers in Racine to discuss infant mortality Gov. Tony Evers takes notes Gov. Tony Evers listens Hope Otto Jeff Langlieb Resident Janine Anderson Greta Neubauer Nicole Urquhart Group photo Racine resident and former Journal Times reporter Janine Anderson speaks at round table Racine County Public Health Division health officer Jeff Langlieb and Racine County human services Director Hope Otto Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin has a long way to go for infant mortality Gov. Tony Evers covers budgeting for mother and baby Gov. Tony Evers explains why he came to Racine to talk about infant mortality