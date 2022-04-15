 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Making Racine more beautiful (and green): Third annual Art for Uptown fundraiser underway

  • 0
Plant and machine.jpg

Plants surround an espresso machine at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine.

 Alex Rodriguez

RACINE — The third annual “Make Your Mark: Community Art Collaboration” fundraiser is underway in Uptown Racine. Money raised will go toward getting more art in Uptown.

Grow Kits.jpg

A selection of grow kits sits on the counter at The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., Racine. Participants in this year's "Art for Uptown" fundraiser, a plant fostering program, can “adopt” a plant by purchasing a “grow kit” for $20 and take care of it for nearly two months.

This year’s fundraiser is a plant fostering program. Members of the community can “adopt” a plant by purchasing a “grow kit” for $20 and take care of it for nearly two months.

The kits would include a plant in several different stages in life, from seed to sprouting. In early June, volunteers would return the fostered plants to The Branch at 1501, 1501 Washington Ave., to be planted at a to-be-announced location in Racine.

The grow kits can be purchased through the drive-thru behind The Branch at 1501 or at the plant shop Rooted, 1436 Washington Ave.

Plant.jpg

Some plants hanging off the counter at The Branch. Members of the public can take part in this year's "Make Your Mark" fundraiser by fostering seedlings that could grow into plants like these ones.
Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch at 1501

Campbell

Kristina Campbell, owner of The Branch on 1501, is running the fundraiser in collaboration with her other business, Rooted, which Campbell runs with her partner, Joanna Luebke.

People are also reading…

Money raised will be used to buy supplies and equipment for local artists who volunteer to paint murals around Racine. While the artists have volunteered to paint murals in the past — such as a giant rainbow butterfly on a brick wall visible to westbound motorists on Washington, a cat listening to trumpet music along Ann Street and a cardinal where 14th Street splits from Washington — Campbell’s hope for this year is to have enough funds for the artists to actually be paid.

Lanterns in the night

In 2021, homemade lanterns hang in a walkway along Washington Avenue in Uptown

“We are looking forward to having more murals in the neighborhood and watching the neighborhood grow and be more colorful and vibrant; also just putting up artwork that the public can see and is accessible to everyone,” Campbell said.

The Branch also is home to Collective Roots, a “ghost kitchen” used on different days by Esperanza Coffee Collective, Dragon Pit BBQ and Bakehouse 23.

Art for Uptown is a partnership among The Branch, Rooted and the Racine Revitalization Partnership. Last year’s Make Your Mark fundraiser included members of the community decorating “lanterns” that were lit and strung throughout Uptown.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korea to drop most COVID rules as Omicron wave ebbs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News