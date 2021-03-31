Making a difference | Local 9-year-old girl collects 84 personal care kits for needy citizens of the world

RACINE — While many school-age children may be spending their spring breaks playing outside, traveling or relaxing, one 9-year-old Racine girl is spending part of her break giving back to those in need around the world.
Brooklynn Gehrig, a third-grade student at the Renaissance Lutheran-Taylor School, took part in a recent project to collect personal care kits for Lutheran World Relief. She’s been working on the project since earlier in Lent and dropped off her donations Tuesday afternoon to Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., the second day of her spring break.
While she still will be traveling during break, her mother, Natalie, said the family may be already considering their next philanthropy project during spring break.
“She’s very, very caring and worried about others and their needs before her own,” Natalie said.
An intensified need
The need for LWR personal care kits around the world has grown and intensified because of COVID-19 and other disasters in 2020 such as the Beirut explosion, LWR said in a flier. The warehouse shelves at LWR, an organization that focuses on sustainable development projects and disaster relief and recovery, are nearly empty.
Living Faith Church has been collecting donations for the kits during the 40 days of Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Items in the kit are a bath towel, two bars of soap, an adult toothbrush, a comb and a nail clipper. The kits are shipped around the world to help those in need. Monetary donations have also been accepted to purchase the items.
Vicki Siefert, a member of Living Faith Church, said it’s the church’s mission to reach out to the neighborhood and community to support worthy causes.
“With COVID, people were itching to do something that makes a difference,” Siefert said.
Iglesia Nueva Esperanza, 5607 Wright Ave., teamed with Living Faith Church to gather kits.
Living Faith issued a news release last month, which was published in the Feb. 20 issue of The Journal Times. The Gehrig family saw it. Brooklynn felt inspired by the desire to help others, and seeing a homeless man on the street near the Walmart Supercenter in Kenosha recently.
“When I see someone on the streets or someone who doesn’t have a lot to feed on or wear, I feel really sad,” Brooklynn said. “I feel like people don’t really care and people should be treated equally.”
Brooklynn’s original goal was to collect 40 kits. She got on the phone and asked her family, friends, neighbors and her mom’s work friends to pitch in to help.
“She’s so young and she’s making phone calls. That doesn’t happen often,” said Natalie, who works as an X-ray technician at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
The kit donations Brooklynn collected more than doubled her original goal, for a total of 84 kits. Additionally, she received $150 in donations to give to the church for purchasing items.
“It’s really important,” Brooklynn said, “to me (to give back) because now with the pandemic, there’s more people who need help now than ever.”