Making a difference | Local 9-year-old girl collects 84 personal care kits for needy citizens of the world

RACINE — While many school-age children may be spending their spring breaks playing outside, traveling or relaxing, one 9-year-old Racine girl is spending part of her break giving back to those in need around the world.

Brooklynn Gehrig, a third-grade student at the Renaissance Lutheran-Taylor School, took part in a recent project to collect personal care kits for Lutheran World Relief. She’s been working on the project since earlier in Lent and dropped off her donations Tuesday afternoon to Living Faith Church, 2915 Wright Ave., the second day of her spring break.

While she still will be traveling during break, her mother, Natalie, said the family may be already considering their next philanthropy project during spring break.

“She’s very, very caring and worried about others and their needs before her own,” Natalie said.

An intensified need