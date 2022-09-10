'Maker Mondays on wheels' | Racine Public Library unveils new Techmobile

RACINE — You've heard of a bookmobile. But have you heard of a Techmobile?

Friday, staff of the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., celebrated its 125th birthday while unveiling the newest piece of equipment from the library's tech department, the Techmobile.

The Techmobile is a truck, reminiscent of the library's Bookmobile, that carries many of the new technologies the library has been bringing in recently. The Techmobile includes laptops, 3-D Printers and coding robots. The truck will also feature free wi-fi and some books, both in English and Spanish.

"It's like our Maker Mondays on wheels," said Melissa Donaldson, head of digital services and innovation at the library, said to a group touring the Techmobile.

While the Bookmobile is on a planned and scheduled route, the Techmobile will make special appearances, acting as a pop-up library, at events like next Saturday's Party on the Pavement. The Techmobile will also make stops at schools and organizations in the Racine areas.

The Techmobile is part of the Libraries "Library GO!" initiative, which focusing on providing library services further into the community and not just inside the building. The Techmobile is also apart of the new innovations that the library as implemented in is latest renovations, still being under construction. other innovations include a podcast recording studio and an expandable modular meeting space.

Invite People wishing to host the Techmobile at their next location or event can visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go/request

“The focus is from collections to connections,” Angela Zimmerman, executive director of the library, said when asked about the new innovations and renovations in the library. “We want to create ourselves as a community hub and really show our value to our community and what we can bring.”