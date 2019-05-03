Try 3 months for $3
Highway 31 closure reminder

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

The intersection of Highway 31 and 16th Street is set to be closed beginning 10 p.m. Friday and running through 6 a.m. on Monday. A.W. Oakes and Son employees are scheduled to work 24-hour shifts to complete a water main installation under Highway 31.

Northbound through-traffic will be detoured at Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) and directed to Ohio Street. From Ohio Street, northbound traffic will be sent west on Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) back to Highway 31.

It will be the reverse route for southbound traffic. Motorists will have access to businesses and residences on and near Highway 31 between Durand Avenue and the point of road closure; the same holds true for properties on Highway 31 between Highway 20 and 16th Street.

According to the Village of Mount Pleasant, local traffic will have access in both directions on 16th Street between Highway 31 and Oakes Road; but access to Highway 31 from 16th Street will not be possible.

