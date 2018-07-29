RACINE COUNTY — With no crystal ball available, Racine County officials are attempting to see what county government might look like in the coming decades.
Over time, various county services have become too spread about the county or services within departments, such as Human Services, have not been grouped together despite being in the same building.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave introduced a “road map” to the County Board during a Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday, one that could be taken in the years to come to help place county services in more convenient locations for residents and employees of the county.
Delagrave told the board he is not asking them to adopt the study, but a resolution is on its way to the board which will allow the county to accept, maintain and file this study for future planning.
Delagrave added the board could move forward with part of or the entire plan, but a resolution is required.
In June 2017, the county began working with Founders 3, a real estate service company, and Venture Architects, which works with local government in planning and designing of facilities, to evaluate and make recommendations for the best uses of county buildings and to find areas where additional construction could be completed. Both are Milwaukee companies.
John Cain, design director and principal for Venture Architects, told the County Board the goal of the study was to determine what space is available in existing county facilities and what addition space might be needed in the future.
Cain said the recommendations could be implemented over several years.
“Clearly, some of the departments are inadequate in terms of their space,” Cain said.
Foxconn impact
The metaphorical elephant in the room is the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant, and the question of how that could affect services in Racine County.
To try to get an understanding as to how Foxconn could affect Racine County, Cain said they looked to the BMW plant in Spartanburg County, S.C., which was opened in 1994 and is 6 million square feet in size, compared to the projected Foxconn campus which is planned to be 20 million square feet.
Cain said that for every 10 jobs created at that BMW facility, an additional 30 jobs were created in other fields, such as real estate, health care and professional and technological services.
According to information from 2013, Cain said the 7,600 direct jobs at BMW helped create an additional 30,000 jobs.
Officials believe Foxconn could lead to similar or greater growth in this area.
Moving what, where
To account for the potential growth, the county is considering moving many services to its Ives Grove complex at 14200 Washington Ave. (Highway 20), Yorkville.
Those departments include the general county government: the county executive, Sheriff’s Office, and the University of Wisconsin-Extension.
“This is what Racine County government might look like 20 years from now,” Cain said. “We want to bring departments together that are splintered. We also want to bring a number of departments to this location at Ives Grove because it’s more centrally located.”
In total, implementing all of the recommendations could cost close to $60 million.
By having departments such as the Department of Public Works and the county executive in the same location, Cain said it provides “greater and better accessibility to all county residents.”
“We’re going to improve operations in some of the departments through consolidation,” Cain said.
Cain said the Downtown Racine complex could become strictly a judicial center with the County Jail and courts.
The recommendation for the courts in Downtown Racine is to move in-custody courtrooms from the courthouse to across the street at the Law Enforcement Center to improve safety and security, and to possibly relocate the juvenile courtroom to a new juvenile detention facility.
However, a new juvenile detention facility would have to be built first. Also, in order to make space for additional courtrooms in the Law Enforcement Center, the Sheriff’s Office would have to be moved to the Ives Grove complex.
After listening to the presentation, several County Board members had questions with regard to costs, potential savings and potential negatives.
Delagrave reiterated that this plan would not be put in the 2019 budget, and that it’s unlikely it will be put into near-future budgets, but it’s good to have this information for planning.
“It’s an exhaustive study; we really believe we turned over every rock,” Delagrave said.
And to think a few months ago the County couldn't afford to keep Ridgewood Healthcare?
Should obtain old Kmart complex and move human services out there, the neighborhood became scorched earth as soon as Kornwolf building was put up. That property could house a ton of offices and not sit there empty.
