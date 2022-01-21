Maintaining a legacy: New owner of Chubbie's wants to keep nostalgia factor, bring new elements

RACINE — Chubbie’s Pizzeria & Sandwich Shoppe has a sizeable reputation.

There’s the massive, record-creating 5-pound burger challenge that has been undertaken by locals and visitors alike, along with other items on the menu that boast filling portions. Then, the fact that it used to be a DeRango’s back in the day, a tradition carried on through the restaurant’s doll-like mascot. And finally, the family; the Musaitifs had been in charge of the restaurant since the late 1990s.

Marwan “Mike” Otallah — the nephew of former owner Nimer Musaitifs — has every plan to uphold that reputation, and also make big moves to expand it, as the new owner at 619 High St.

Nimer “wanted to keep the legacy going,” Otallah said.

Staying true

Keeping the legacy meant not skimping on the portions, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. “He was very generous, and customers liked that,” Otallah said.

Otallah will also be keeping the famous burger challenge.

The burger challenge has brought in hungry people from all over to Racine. In June, Jake Lampe, a Carthage College student, broke the record by eating the entire 5-pounder in just under 20 minutes.

Since then, four people have beaten his record. Sitting at first place is Molly Schuyler, who took the whole thing down in less than three minutes.

That’s not a typo. She downed five pounds of burger, plus the oversized bun, in about 2 minutes and 38 seconds.

She posted the video on YouTube. As of Thursday, it has over 60,000 views.

In second place is Randy Santel, a professional eater and founder of FoodChallenges.com, a community of food enthusiasts who take on challenges like the one at Chubbie’s as a hobby. He has over a million followers on YouTube, Otallah noted.

“It’s fun, it’s something to talk about when people come in,” Otallah said. And it’s going to stay at the restaurant as it garners more attention from foodies across the country.

The restaurant itself is receiving a few upgrades, such as some subtle renovations to the look to go along with updated equipment. But the feel is going to stay the same.

“We’re a staple here in Racine,” Otallah said. “I want people who came here when they were younger, to give us a try again and feel confident that they’re going to have that nostalgic feeling.”

Oftentimes, customers have come in and told Otallah — who has just taken ownership in the new year — that they have been a customer since they were a little kid, and they are now bringing their own children or even grandchildren.

“I appreciate that,” he said.

Bringing something new

Otallah is spearheading a project he couldn’t stop smiling about when a reporter visited the restaurant on Thursday: a brand new recipe for its classic pizza.

He changed up the dough to include three different flours, which is a technique popular in New Jersey that he also inherited from his cousins who own pizzerias on the East Coast.

The new Chubbie’s pizza sauce incorporates fresh basil whereas many restaurants will use dried basil to save costs, Otallah said. Staff make their very own Italian sausage. They also only use beef pepperoni, which Otallah said is a leaner pepperoni option.

“These little things, I think, are going to make the pizza better,” Otallah said. “Our goal here is to say, okay, yeah, come in for the burger. But hey, don’t forget, we’re also going to be up there with the others.”

In other words, Otallah is looking to be in the same ranks as the other famous pizzerias in Racine — DeRango’s, Wells Brothers and Infusino’s to name a few.

“I think we can walk with them,” he said.

The staff is also open to suggestions and constructive criticism when it comes to what’s on the menu at Chubbie’s. “Tell us what you think,” he said.

Up for the challenge

There was some confusion since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Otallah noted, of whether Chubbie’s was open or closing for good. It had shut down for some time until staff pivoted, like many other restaurants did, to carry-out or delivery service only.

Otallah said word-of-mouth is going to get the restaurant back on its feet, especially with the coming of the new pizza and the opening of the dining room.

“It did struggle for a little while,” he said. “We’re trying to revive Chubbie’s, bring it back to its glory days. It’s gonna take a little time, but I think I’m up for the challenge.”

