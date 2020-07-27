Main Street Mercantile to sell home and personal items in Waterford

“We really wanted it to look like a historic mercantile, like they did in the olden days,” Lyon said. “They were always white with black signage.”

However, Jackson brought a village perspective to the issue and said the joint committees are making a decision not about Lyon’s business, but about the “what ifs.”

“One of the what ifs is, what if it fails? What is the village going to have left over? What is the next person going to want to do with it?” Jackson said.

Plan Commission member and licensed architect Eric Halbur said brick is not a rock solid material like many believe it is, and rather is designed to breathe — moisture can enter or exit the substance. Once paint is applied, moisture stays inside the brick and pushes the paint off. He suggested pulling the brick off or covering the brick with a different material that would act as a better moisture barrier.

“I think it looks fantastic,” Halbur said. “This is absolutely what we need to do with these old buildings … but as soon as you paint it, you are going to have problems.”