Main Street Mercantile to sell home and personal items in Waterford

WATERFORD — When Waterford resident Vana Lyon’s father died last December, she said she felt very empty.
“Like most people, I’ve had a rough year,” she said. “I kind of felt like I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life.”
Lyon had spent most of her working life in the corporate world, filling several positions for companies such as Kohl’s and Harley Davidson. But after last winter, she decided keeping up with the corporate hustle was not where she wanted to be.
“I just can’t keep waking up, chasing someone else’s dream,” she said. “I told myself I’m going to start following the things I’m passionate about, and here I am.”
Lyon is attempting to open a new business in Downtown Waterford that salutes history as well as supports small U.S. businesses.
The store is slated to sell handmade home and personal items such as home decor, jewelry, bath products, candles, plants, planters and more. All products are to be sourced from small American businesses, including local Wisconsin artisans. Also, Lyon’s husband Ward will craft planters to sell at the shop.
Main Street Mercantile is to be located at 316 Main St., the location of insurance company DJ Kott Agency, which is moving to a space in Lauer Financial Services, 228 N. Milwaukee St., in mid-August. The agency used to represent Lyon’s parents.
“I’m a firm believer in signs,” Lyon said. “I kept getting all these signs that it was meant to be, so I just need to trust that everything is happening the way it should.”
Business plans
Lyon presented her plans for Main Street Mercantile before the Community Development Authority, Plan Commission and Heritage District Design Committee at its joint meeting on July 22.
The meeting was held outside on the River Rhythms stage to allow for COVID-19 social distancing. The combination of the three committees brought the possibility of 16 members attending the meeting but only five were in attendance.
Lyon wants to open the business Saturday, Sept. 19, strategically chosen to capitalize on Rochester’s Day in the Country, an event that should bring plenty of shoppers to the area. She is the only potential employee at this time and hours are proposed to be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The store would be closed on Mondays.
Plans call for a commercial building remodel, with new white brick in front and a black awning sign reading “Main Street Mercantile.”
“My personal opinion is that it looks good,” Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said. However, he brought up the issue of painting unpainted brick, which Lyon’s plans called for. The current brick color of the building at 316 Main St. is red and plans called for white latex paint on the outside.
“We really wanted it to look like a historic mercantile, like they did in the olden days,” Lyon said. “They were always white with black signage.”
However, Jackson brought a village perspective to the issue and said the joint committees are making a decision not about Lyon’s business, but about the “what ifs.”
“One of the what ifs is, what if it fails? What is the village going to have left over? What is the next person going to want to do with it?” Jackson said.
Plan Commission member and licensed architect Eric Halbur said brick is not a rock solid material like many believe it is, and rather is designed to breathe — moisture can enter or exit the substance. Once paint is applied, moisture stays inside the brick and pushes the paint off. He suggested pulling the brick off or covering the brick with a different material that would act as a better moisture barrier.
“I think it looks fantastic,” Halbur said. “This is absolutely what we need to do with these old buildings … but as soon as you paint it, you are going to have problems.”
The village is willing to grant up to $5,000 to the new business, under the condition that Lyon and Greg Roanhouse, the owner of the building, will install a new brick of similar quality and color. The Heritage District members in attendance voted in favor of the plan.
Jackson described it as a “cosmetic approval” of the outside of the building.
Jackson said Lyon could enter in a development agreement with Roanhouse and the village to replace the brick. Arrangements will be made later.
“I am so excited,” Lyon said. “I’m really nervous because I think I’m totally crazy doing this with everything going on in the world ... but this is what I need to be doing right now.”
