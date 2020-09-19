Main Street Mercantile opens in Downtown Waterford

Also, Lyon’s husband Ward crafted planters to sell at the shop.

Hours are scheduled to be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The store will be closed on Mondays.

Starting a business

After her father died in December, Lyon said she felt very heavy all the time. Now, knowing she’s following her dreams, she feels lighter.

“I feel like I’m putting more of my positivity into the world because I’m not so bogged down trying to find a light in the darkness,” she said. “Main Street Mercantile was really me turning one of the most tragic experiences into something more positive and trying to find the purpose behind the rough stuff.”

The store needed a multitude of renovations and improvements before it could open, including getting rid of a chimney and installing a new heating system, new flooring, painting the walls inside and installing new brick and signage on the storefront.

The main themes the décor inside reflects are antique, rustic and chic.

Lyon tried placing merchandise together throughout the store to serve as an idea of how customers can place them in their homes.