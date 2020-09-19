Main Street Mercantile opens in Downtown Waterford

WATERFORD — When Main Street Mercantile in Downtown Waterford was in the process of opening, its owner, Vana Lyon, wanted the store to echo a cheerful and happy vibe. And she didn’t want to just sell random items.
“I really want to put products in front of people that they have a connection to,” Lyon said. “Every brand has a story and I want people to connect with what they purchase. I want it to actually mean something to them.”
Main Street Mercantile is located at 316 Main St., the former location of insurance company DJ Kott Agency, which moved inside Lauer Financial Services, 228 N. Milwaukee St.
Lyon’s shop had a soft opening Friday and an official opening Saturday. There are no plans of a grand opening event due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I didn’t want to do anything too crazy,” she said.
Lyon strategically chose Saturday to officially open the business in order to benefit from Rochester’s Day in the Country, an event that should bring plenty of shoppers to the area.
The store is selling handmade home and personal items such as home décor, jewelry, bath products, candles, plants, planters and more. All products are sourced from small American businesses, including local Wisconsin artisans. Each category will have 25% of the products coming from a Wisconsin business, Lyon said.
Also, Lyon’s husband Ward crafted planters to sell at the shop.
Hours are scheduled to be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The store will be closed on Mondays.
Starting a business
After her father died in December, Lyon said she felt very heavy all the time. Now, knowing she’s following her dreams, she feels lighter.
“I feel like I’m putting more of my positivity into the world because I’m not so bogged down trying to find a light in the darkness,” she said. “Main Street Mercantile was really me turning one of the most tragic experiences into something more positive and trying to find the purpose behind the rough stuff.”
The store needed a multitude of renovations and improvements before it could open, including getting rid of a chimney and installing a new heating system, new flooring, painting the walls inside and installing new brick and signage on the storefront.
The main themes the décor inside reflects are antique, rustic and chic.
Lyon tried placing merchandise together throughout the store to serve as an idea of how customers can place them in their homes.
“She handpicks every item,” Ward added. “She’s meticulous. To be able to curate all these things and display them as you would in your home, that’s a skill set.”
All of the furniture in the store has a story, Lyon said. It’s all either come from another area of Lyon’s life, been refurbished or built by Ward.
Opening during a pandemic
Lyon said she’s also trying to see the good within the pandemic. Ward added that the pandemic has forced people to take inventory of what’s important in their lives.
“Families are important and the community you live in,” he said. And people in the community have provided; they’ve really supported each other and the small businesses, he said.
Running the business has turned into a bit of a bigger family matter. Ward is a full-time firefighter but will be stopping into the store to take over the cash register when Vana needs it.
Plus, the rest of the family has been supportive of the new business; Vana’s nieces and nephews have been helping get the store set up.
“I’m looking forward to really diving into it: seeing everybody’s reactions and how they respond to these items,” Lyon said.
