Mahogany Gallery moves from Kenosha to Uptown Racine

The business began the move to Racine in the beginning of March, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit, somewhat slowing down Terry’s efforts.

But that proved to be a blessing in disguise, because it allowed him to focus on ways to improve his business before reopening, such as improving the website, he said.

The move was eventually finished and everything is now ready to go at the Uptown location. The grand reopening Saturday took place almost on the one-year anniversary of the business.

Hours during the week are by appointment only. On weekends, the business is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, these hours are temporary and Terry plans to extend them within the next month, after he can hire additional employees — as many as the business can support.

The new space

Terry wants to give opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and products, so he’s selling some of their products in-store.

“I’m really proud of the fact that we have very high-quality artists that span different points in their career,” he said. “We have established career artists. We also have new ones as well, who are looking to build their resume of exhibitions.”