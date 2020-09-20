Mahogany Gallery moves from Kenosha to Uptown Racine

RACINE — Mahogany Gallery has moved to its owner Scott Terry’s hometown of Racine — and the new space is offering a lot more than its previous location.
The art exhibition area, cultural center and creative space has moved from 1345 52nd St., Kenosha, to 1422 Washington Ave. in Racine’s Uptown. The grand reopening was Saturday.
The Kenosha location only had original artwork for sale, but the Racine location allows for an expansion of products. Everything in the room is for sale, including art hanging on the walls, framed artwork, handmade soap, spices, body products, apparel, mugs and books.
“The gallery is designed to offer something for every budget,” Terry said. “It creates an entry point into becoming a collector. We want everyone to become a collector and give them the opportunity to do that.” And being a collector doesn’t necessarily mean collecting only expensive things, he said.
Terry wanted to move the business to Racine because it’s his hometown. And he’s optimistic for his business, even during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
He said he had surveyed the city, searching for a location in a neighborhood that was unique, and that’s when he stumbled upon Uptown. Uptown was a good fit for the business and is where Terry wants to be.
“I wanted to be in an up-and-coming area,” Terry said. “I believe that Uptown has a lot of potential, has a lot of opportunity. It just needs the right people and needs the right context, the right mix of businesses and people. Uptown is in the process of creating its own identity.”
Terry’s excited about fostering relationships with other business owners in the area, bringing positivity to the neighborhood and bringing life to Uptown.
Moving during a pandemic
Mahogany Gallery, according to its website, is dedicated to educating, exhibiting and exploring the diaspora of Black American artists, literature and history.
“We’ve heard a lot of negativity when it comes to Black people,” Terry said. “This is a space where we can celebrate and embrace all of our contributions throughout the whole world. We aren’t just victims of police brutality; we are inventors, we are artists, we are creators, we are musicians, we are authors. We have beautiful stories to tell.”
Mahogany Gallery originally set up in Kenosha because Terry found a spot that was convenient. Last year around this time, Terry’s hair stylist let him know of an open space in the same building her salon was in, and so Terry soon started his business there.
“It was really eclectic and some of it was antique, so it had a lot of character,” Terry said, regarding the building. “But there were some challenges in that location.”
One was that 52nd Street, one of the city’s main east-west thoroughfares, was a “racetrack,” causing not a lot of foot traffic for the business, Terry said. In addition, he admitted he wasn’t very familiar with Kenosha.
The business began the move to Racine in the beginning of March, and then the coronavirus pandemic hit, somewhat slowing down Terry’s efforts.
But that proved to be a blessing in disguise, because it allowed him to focus on ways to improve his business before reopening, such as improving the website, he said.
The move was eventually finished and everything is now ready to go at the Uptown location. The grand reopening Saturday took place almost on the one-year anniversary of the business.
Hours during the week are by appointment only. On weekends, the business is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, these hours are temporary and Terry plans to extend them within the next month, after he can hire additional employees — as many as the business can support.
The new space
Terry wants to give opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to showcase their skills and products, so he’s selling some of their products in-store.
“I’m really proud of the fact that we have very high-quality artists that span different points in their career,” he said. “We have established career artists. We also have new ones as well, who are looking to build their resume of exhibitions.”
And how did Terry find all these Black artists, entrepreneurs and business owners? He’s not new to the arts scene. “I’ve been in this circle for a long time,” he said. “Over the years I’ve come to meet a lot of people and my network has allowed me to connect with so many different resources.”
Terry is an artist himself and will be selling a small amount of his work in the gallery. The gallery mainly features fabric artwork from Rosy Petri, an artist from Racine but now living in Milwaukee. But other artists in the gallery come from all over the country.
Terry has plans to expand the physical space in the future. Additionally, he wants to expand programming, including having a music series, private events, a book club, a chess club and kids’ events. A lot of the programming will be online, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, and those interested should go to the website mahoganygallery.com for updates.
COVID-19 has impacted a lot of people negatively, Terry said, whether it meant losing jobs or losing loved ones. “We want our young people to feel good about themselves. Art always has a way of helping to do that.”
The programming is open to anybody, not just Black Americans. “Anybody can appreciate Black culture and Black art. You don’t have to be Black to do that. It’s just a vehicle to learn more.”
