RACINE — For 100 years, Twin Disc has been a constant presence here in Racine, making products that are sent all over the world.
It’s a legacy that Twin Disc President and CEO John Batten is working to continue for another century.
The company started in 1918 by producing clutches for the Wallace tractor. Two of the original investors in the company were H.F. Johnson Sr. of SC Johnson and Art Modine of Modine Manufacturing.
“We wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for those two individuals,” Batten has said about his company.
During World War II, Twin Disc designed the transmission for Higgins boats, the boats most famously known for their role in the D-Day invasion.
When the war was over, those boats stayed in Europe and Asia and were repurposed as fishing and work boats and water taxis. Immediately Twin Disc had a new market.
During the company’s expansion, it has continued to have its headquarters here, at 1328 Racine St., and do manufacturing in Racine.
Products made here
One of the product lines made here includes transmissions for oil and gas drilling rigs, said Mitchell Sosnowski, general manager of Twin Disc.
Currently, due to the ramp-up in the oil and gas industry, the 8500 transmission has been growing in demand. One of the advantages of Twin Disc’s transmission is that it can stay in the field much longer than any of its competitors, Sosnowski said.
A company can run that particular transmission for up to 20 percent, and sometimes up to 40 percent longer, than it could a competitor’s transmission, he said. It runs the rigs that are put in the field to get oil and gas out of the ground, Sosnowski explained.
Products in the marine division are also made in Racine, particularly the Arneson surface drives, a special type of propeller. Those go onto military patrol boats all around the world.
“Not only does the U.S. government use these, we have friendly governments around the world that buy these from us,” Sosnowski said. “They are unique in the fact that they can pivot up to 90 degrees and help the patrol boats turn on a dime when they are trying to protect harbors and patrol the seas.”
Twin Disc also makes the transmissions for worker crew boats that go up and down the Mississippi River delivering cargo, as well as transmissions for the boats that take crews to and from oil rigs.
Additionally, here in Racine, Twin Disc makes the transmissions that are used in airport firetrucks. They are specially designed to be able to drive and pump water at the same time.
Looking ahead
Looking ahead, Batten said, “We are constantly having to reinvent what we sell,” and that takes talented employees. “You try to find the right people and the right employees,” he said.
Earlier this year, coinciding with its 100th anniversary, Twin Disc announced its acquisition of Veth Propulsion Holding, a Dutch global marine propulsion supplier, in a $58.6 million deal. The acquisition was Twin Disc’s largest ever, greatly surpassing the company’s 2006 purchase of Italian manufacturer BCS Group for $22.7 million.
The acquisition brings many opportunities for new technology and synergies, Batten said, giving much momentum as Twin Disc enters its next 100 years.
