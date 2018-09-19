RACINE — Sixty years old, R&B Grinding continues to evolve, but it also continues to call Racine home.
The company at 1900 Clark St. is a manufacturer offering close-tolerance machining to large, original equipment manufacturers. R&B will celebrate its 60th anniversary in October with a party at Roma Lodge for its 150 employees.
Much has changed since Ray and Marilyn Biddle founded their company in 1958 with a machinery grinder they purchased for $350: Technology has advanced; the company has moved four times; and the city itself has changed and grown.
What’s remained constant, though, is the family-owned company’s commitment to the community it calls home. Despite being wooed by other states, Ray and Marilyn wanted to keep their business in Racine, said their daughter, Barbara Lange, the company’s president.
“We’re between Milwaukee and Chicago close to I-94. We like the people in Racine, and we have a large family here,” said Lange, one of Ray and Marilyn’s six daughters.
R&B Grinding is deeply involved with the community, Lange said. For example, it donated space in one of its buildings for the REAL School, and staff members have spoken at area high schools about careers in manufacturing.
R&B Grinding’s signature community event is its participation in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life event in Racine. Since 2014, team R&B Cancer Crusaders has walked in the 24-hour event in honor of Ray Biddle, who died several years ago from cancer.
“We’ve raised over $40,000. It’s a nice event that helps get everyone together,” Lange said. “Our father had several types of cancer, and I’m a survivor and another sister is as well.”
With the tight labor market and advances in technology, R&B Grinding is concentrating on broadening the skillset of its current and future employees, said Lange. For the past several years, R&B has partnered with Gateway Technical College to provide in-house training in blueprint reading and ISO certification standards.
The company is also looking forward to introducing its first robotic technology next year that will assist employees with moving parts between machines and reduce their fatigue, said Lange.
“Our focus is on upgrading and improving,” said Lange. “We’re in a growth mode for technology.”
