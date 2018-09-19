RACINE — The finishing touches are being placed on Fischer USA’s 10,000-square-foot expansion amid a much larger backdrop of manufacturing jobs returning to the U.S. and new opportunities on the horizon.
Ryan Brath, president and chief operating officer of Fischer USA’s engineering division, said the company’s previously announced expansion is set to wrap up late this fall.
“It’s nearing completion. We’re looking at the end of November,” Brath said of the expansion of the existing 38,000-square-foot facility, 3715 Blue River Ave. “The plan is to move in by the first week of December. That’s looking pretty solid right now.”
Fischer USA’s expansion comes at a time when the company — and the broader field of manufacturing — is growing and evolving with the times. New technologies, such as the Internet of Things, are disrupting the industry and providing new opportunities with each passing year.
Since its founding in 1941, Fischer USA has been noted for its range of spindle products and repair services for companies’ manufacturing needs.
“We’ve been growing over the last 12 years or so, and we’ve been running out of space,” Brath said about the company’s need to expand. The company previously purchased portions of Racine’s Pierce Woods Park to accommodate the addition.
Although a simple need for more square footage was the impetus for the expansion plans, Brath said the addition will provide Fischer USA with other opportunities as well.
“This is going to allow us to have additional equipment that we’re not able to use right now,” he said. “We need taller space, with a greater ceiling height, so we can have more automated equipment.”
When the transition to the expanded footprint is complete, Brath said, “We’re going to be able to use the latest equipment available, and it’s going to be the most efficient.”
Additional opportunities
Although Fischer USA itself has been growing in recent years, Brath said he and other executives within the company see even greater opportunities on the horizon as manufacturing jobs are again growing locally.
Brath said Foxconn’s arrival could also bring opportunities, though nothing is definite at the moment. “It’s not often that you have something like this in your own backyard,” he said.
Once all of the pieces are assembled and the company is operating within its addition, Fischer USA plans to increase its Racine workforce from the current roster of 45 people to 65.
Echoing an oft-heard sentiment about today’s manufacturing workforce, Brath said Fischer USA is currently grappling with a skills gap.
“Anyone willing to learn, we’re willing to hire and teach,” Brath he said. “We think we provide a great place for people to learn on the job.”
Brath said Fischer USA, which first set up shop 77 years ago, will continue holding true to many of its core principles — including a “people first” philosophy, which he said has yielded fruitful results.
“We’re going to continue growing on the service side,” he said. “We’ll continue growing with the rest of our market.”
Brath said he envisions the company remaining planted in Racine for years to come.
“This is where we were born, and this is where we want to stay,” Brath said. “We’re here to provide exceptional service to our customers and a great place for people to work.”
