WATERFORD — Three housing developments with an estimated combined value of $12.5 million have gained final approval from the Waterford Village Board.
The developments are part of a building boom in Waterford that is giving the village its first new multifamily housing stock in about 20 years. Village officials have been aggressive in purchasing vacant land and pursuing development by offering discounted prices at several sites in the community, along with incentives through the newly formed Tax Increment District No. 3.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said he expects work to begin in the next few months on the developments, which were approved Tuesday. They are an 84-unit apartment complex, 32-bed assisted living facility and 20-unit condominium complex.
For the eight-building, 84-unit apartment development, Brookfield-based Pre/3 Real Estate paid the village $338,276 for the expansive lot that takes up a large swath of land south of Kramer Road between Highway 164 (Big Bend Road) and Racine County’s Seven Waters Recreation Trail.
The estimated project value is $8.4 million, split into two phases, according to a report Jackson submitted to the Village Board. On top of the land sale price, the development’s expected contribution to TID 3 is just more than $3.66 million.
Funds in the TID are going toward paying off the costs of infrastructure that will serve the development.
The assisted-living facility, to be built by Brookfield Realtor John Plavsic at the northwest corner of the intersection of highways 36 and 164, is valued at $2 million and is expected to contribute $872,000 to TID 3. The village sold the land for $150,000.
Lastly, the condos have an estimated value of $2.1 million. The village will receive $13,167 annually in general fund revenue, according to Jackson’s report. They are planned as the next phase of the Trailview Crossing Development just off Sixth Street.
In April, the Village Board also gave final approval to the Trailview Apartments, a $3 million, 18-unit, three-building market-rate apartment complex to go next to the existing duplexes on Trailview Crossing. Those apartments are expected to generate $1.2 million over the life of TID 3.
Commercial development
A Dairy Queen Grill and Chill location and adjoining Shell gas station, valued at $3 million, also is planned for the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 36 and Sixth Street.
Other developers are in preliminary talks with the village for other available sites, Jackson said in April, and those could be revealed in the coming months.
