{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — The 45-acre, $35 million Residences at Dunham Grove development is nearly ready to break ground after the Village Board gave a round of final approvals on Monday.

The 120 multi-family and 24 single-family lot development is planned to be built along 69th Drive between highways 11 and KR. With the Village Board approving the project’s amended developer agreement and final plat, and passing three ordinances during Monday evening’s meeting, all that is left is for Brookfield-based Pre/3 to secure building permits and for the Joint Review Board to approve the village’s sixth tax incremental financing district.

TID 6, which was approved by the Village Board on June 24, is set to go to the Joint Review Board on Aug. 26, according to Village Administrator Michael Hawes.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

If the TID is established, Pre/3 would be eligible for up to $2 million in developer’s incentives if the project meets annual development goals for assessed value. The project is expected to bring $14 million in TID income and $1.1 million to the village in impact and connection fees.

Elsewhere in the village, the 73-unit Granary Townhomes development at the old mill site at Mill Avenue and State Street is nearing completion. Some of the luxury apartment buildings are complete and accepting residents. When complete, the complex will have five buildings.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments