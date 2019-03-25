RACINE — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was purchased Saturday at the Speedway gas station, 2110 S. Green Bay Road, Wisconsin Lottery officials reported.
The ticket, which matched five-of-six total numbers drawn on Saturday, made for Wisconsin’s largest win so far this year. The Racine winner doubled his or her $1 million prize by including the Power Play option, lottery officials said.
The odds of matching all five numbers, not including the Powerball, are one in 11,688,054.
Speedway is set to receive a $40,000 payout based on 2 percent of the winning prize, for selling the ticket.
The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize in person at the Wisconsin Lottery’s Madison office.
The Badger State has had a Powerball winner in each of the last four drawings, including $50,000 wins in three straight draws between March 13-20 on tickets sold in Oak Creek, Richfield and Wausau.
Wisconsin and Florida had the top Powerball winners nationwide in Saturday’s drawing, each with one $2 million winner.
The $625 million Powerball jackpot rolled over again Saturday, for the 25th consecutive time. The estimated $750 million jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is the third-largest in Powerball history and fourth-highest all-time in U.S. lottery history
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
