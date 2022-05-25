Luxury spa's new Main Street location aims to help everyone feel "Junoesque"

RACINE — They say beauty isn’t everything, that it’s what's inside that really matters. This may be true, but sometimes looking good on the outside can help your inner self shine even brighter. This is what Bryanna Carter-Smith, the owner of Junoesque By Bree, believes and wants to help everybody who walks through her doors achieve.

Junoesque By Bree, 330 Main St., is a new luxury spa specializing in several corrective skincare services like facial and body treatment. The spa also offers head-to-toe body waxing, eyelashes extension, teeth whitening and gemming, permanent makeup and body sculpting services for people of any gender.

Junoesque By Bree was originally opened in May 2021 at the Georgetown Professional Building, 3801 Monarch Drive, but Carter-Smith moved to the location off Main Street to have her business have more of a face — with a storefront as opposed to an area of an office building, as well as to better accommodate her growing number of services thanks to her increased staff.

Junoesque By Bree Location: 330 Main St., former home of Nailed It and SheaBrojaes Natural Expressions Phone: 262-456-4234 Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday Online: "Junoesque By Bree" on social media Grand Opening: July 30 The spa also offers a membership program. For $45 a month, members will get 20% off all services, 10% off all retail products, priority booking and a complimentary glass of wine or champagne or water (which is offered to every guest already) of the members choosing each visit. To learn more about the additional discounts and perks with becoming a member, stop in to see Carter-Smith and her team.

The spa began with two employees. Now, there are seven.

Carter-Smith found it frustrating having a suite in the back of the basement of an office building. She knew that because of the way her business is advertised on social media by her and her team, the spa deserved more walk-by traffic, so a storefront was ultimately the way to go.

“I knew I was going to move to a new location as soon as I moved into my old one,” Carter-Smith said. “I came in here and met the realtor and walked through the space, and I was like 'This is me.' It just felt right.”

Quote Juno, in the Roman mythology, is the queen of the gods. Her Greek equivalent was Hera, wife of Zeus.

While moving into a new location feels like she is starting over, Carter-Smith and her staff have worked hard to make their presence at the storefront known. The staff handed out samples of beauty products during the last Wine Walk organized by the Downtown Racine Corp. and already heard positive feedback on social media.

Carter-Smith and her staff worked hard to make the brick-walled and hardwood floored space on Main Street their own, doing everything from adorning the space with shelving and artwork, to creating and painting new treatment rooms with the help of people from Carter-Smith’s church and dressing a comfortable sitting area. “It’s giving ‘girl power’” said Carter-Smith.

Junoesque by Bree is currently open and full service, with a grand opening planned for July 30. While Carter-Smith doesn't have a set plan for the opening just yet, she knows there will be a videographer/photographer present, as well as a photo booth. Like with other events she has put on in the past, Carter-Smith will offer a discount to anybody who books a service on the day. Walk-ins are welcome, but Carter-Smith is by appointment only. She closes her reservations for the next month until the 27th of each month.

“What my aim is is that I want people to walk in one way, but I want them to walk out feeling better. When they come in here they forget about everything that is going on in the outside world, they are in the moment and here to vent and cry with us, lord knows we are criers,” Carter-Smith Said, "but usually it’s a place of healing, I think god truly allowed me to grow my business the way I did for a reason, and its because it touches peoples lives for the better. I just wanna make sure were doing his work by making people feel safe.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.