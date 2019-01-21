RACINE — Of all the first-baby-of-the-year stories you might have seen or heard, here’s one that most missed: the New Year’s Day hatching of an African penguin chick at the Racine Zoo.
“New Year’s chick,” Tiffany Pierce, the zoo’s animal curator, pointed out Monday.
The chick was born to Linus, the father, and Robben, the mother. It becomes No. 13 in a penguin colony that previously stood at an even dozen. The zoo had added four penguins in December 2015, helping to create a colony similar in size to that found in the wild.
“The Racine Zoo has been diligently cultivating our African penguin breeding program over the years,” Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said. “With the announcement of our new African penguin chick in 2019, we are especially proud to be making a positive long-term impact on African penguin populations, especially as wild populations decline.”
Robben laid two eggs about 40 days before the hatching, Pierce said, but only one of them was viable throughout the process.
Before this little bird came along, the last time the Racine Zoo had penguin chicks was in 2016, from the same parents. And before that, one has to look back to 2001 and 2003, so this is far from a common event. Pierce said everyone at the zoo is excited about the new chick.
Linus and Robben were selected to pair up under the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, Pierce said. So, they were given their own area behind the outdoor penguin exhibit. Zookeepers provided nest-building materials so the birds could form a nest.
“You can use anything from rocks, branches,” Pierce explained. “We like to use reusable and cleanable material, which is this plastic (stick-like) tubing that we cut up.”
Then zookeepers placed over the nest a nest box that looks like a rock with a hole in it. The penguin parents built a nest that got taller and taller as the season went along, Pierce said.
Growing by leaps and bounds
At this point in the new chick’s life, the parents are taking turns feeding it by regurgitating the capelin fish they are eating, Pierce said.
Their shared efforts are producing great results. The zoo said when the chick hatched, it weighed 63 grams, about the weight of a size C battery. It had doubled its weight by the third day, and by day 11 it reached 450 grams, about the weight of a soccer ball.
As of Monday, the chick’s weight had climbed to 970 grams, or more than 2 pounds.
Zookeepers don’t know the baby penguin’s gender yet; that will be determined by a blood test in the coming months. “We’ll have to do a blood test,” Pierce said, “because the males and females look so similar even as adults.”
African penguins are found on the southern tip of Africa and spend most of the day feeding in the ocean and staying cool, the zoo said.
Pierce said the birds are most endangered by oil spills and pollution, commercial overfishing, and climate change, which affects their food supply. An estimated 50,000 are left in the wild.
The new penguin is likely to stay with the Racine Zoo for at least a few years, Pierce said; it won’t be sexually mature until about 4 years old. In captivity, she said, a penguin can potentially live to about 40.
The new penguin chick may be difficult to spot through the glass in its enclosure, zoo officials said, but it is expected to be out on exhibit before summer.
Congrats Racine Zoo! Love the penguins, so happy for new baby!
