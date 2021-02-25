'Luann helped save my life' | Two friends start peer support business for anyone going through anything

But that wasn’t forever for Simpson. She graduated from University of Wisconsin-Parkside and got her master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in social work. She has sat on dozens of state panels and given plenty of presentations, leading to multiple awards.

“I wanted to take what I had been through and help other people have a better experience, and to move into recovery,” Simpson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was exactly what she had done for Saunders through peer support.

“I don’t think I’d be here without the support of her all those years ago,” Saunders said.

People who have been there

The team at Compassionate Peer Support also have lived experiences they can share with those who come in seeking help. Their ability to relate to whoever comes in through the door makes them “peers.”

“It’s important to have that option that you can go and get some supportive counseling from people who have been there,” Simpson said. “They really help you navigate today, what your situation is right now.”