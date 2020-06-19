Lt. Governor and Mayor encourage residents to fill out the 2020 Census

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — “There is no greater moment than now,” said Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes to local residents at the Caring Census Caravan event Friday at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St., to encourage the local neighborhoods to fill out the 2020 Census.

Barnes, along with Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County Complete Count Committee and 9to5, spoke about the importance of the census and how it impacts the community.

“It’s important for us to get a count for…adequate representation and resources we need financially,” said Barnes.

The event consisted of a six car caravan that drove through surrounding neighborhoods to engage and educate the community on how and why they should fill out the Census.

Barnes told the community that they should fill out the Census “to ensure that we don’t leave any communities unheard.”

“Let’s make sure that we’re all being safe and let’s make sure that we’re all being counted.” Barnes added.

