RACINE — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes plans to give the opening remarks at an “after-hours networking event” Friday at Gateway Technical College.
The African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine is holding a networking event from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St., in the Michigan Room of the Racine Building.
The event is free and open to the public. Those who are interested in attending should send an RSVP to info@aaccgr.org or on Facebook @AACCGR.
